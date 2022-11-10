ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Cubs contact agents of star free-agent shortstops

It appears the Chicago Cubs are set on making a big splash this offseason. The Cubs have already been in contact with the agents of shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Chicago currently has Nico Hoerner penciled as the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Marlins Promote Caroline O'Connor to President

Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations on Monday, making them...
MIAMI, FL
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals’ Payroll Confusion (An Open Thread)

Greetings Cardinals fans! I’m on the road up over to Kansas City where I will be partaking of the local fare (Joe’s BBQ) and cheering on the Chiefs before a week of meetings. That means you get an Open Thread. But I’m not leaving you without fodder for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Pursuing Top Shortstop and Outfield Help

Stop us if you have heard this before, but the Chicago Cubs are reportedly one of the biggest players early on when it comes to the shortstop class according to MLB's Jon Morosi. Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee also reports that the club is looking to add to the outfield by...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

