FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn Interception ‘Game Changer' for Growth
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what...
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care
Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
NFL to Honor John Madden by Starting Annual Thanksgiving Tradition
From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John...
Tom Brady Falls, Leonard Fournette Throws Interception on Embarrassing Trick Play
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the...
How Justin Fields, Cole Kmet TD Catch Was Nearly Ruined by Elements
How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
ESPN Analyst: Fields' Play Warrants Him in ‘MVP Conversation'
ESPN analyst: Fields' play warrants him in 'MVP conversation' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has been in the national spotlight for the past month. His unparalleled rushing ability and increasing development in the passing game have put him and the Bears on notice, despite their current three-game losing streak.
Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
Bears First Team With 5 Consecutive Games With 225+ Rushing Yards
Bears 5 consecutive games with 225rushing yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have the best rushing attack in the league. According to NFL research, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to record five straight games with over 225 rushing yards in each of them. The team is averaging 246 rushing yards per contest over the same five-week frame.
As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes
Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September. When the 2022 season started, the ceiling for the Browns (3-6) was to hand off a playoff contending team...
Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain
Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Bill Belichick Seeks Coaches' Challenges Under Two Minutes in NFL Games
Bill Belichick seeks coaches’ challenges under two minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Sunday’s crazy Vikings-Bills game brought up a topic that Bill Belichick is passionate about. Late in regulation, Buffalo wideout Gabe Davis made a 20-yard catch near the sideline. The ball hit the ground and...
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks
Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy
Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie tailgates with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field
Some faithful fans arrived before sunrise Monday and tailgated all day long before the Eagles-Commanders matchup.
Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement
Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 10 Action
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere,...
