Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
talkbusiness.net
Pie, other key events helped create the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
The answer to a question in 2013 over bourbon pecan pie at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith helped plant an idea. It would be one of five parts of what Kyle Parker calls a “wonderful, perfect storm” that created the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). Parker,...
talkbusiness.net
Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world
One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
menastar.com
Mena American Legion Post #18 Receives Unprecedented Visit from National Commander
The American Legion National Commander, and leader of the World’s “LARGEST” Veterans Organization, Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola, visited Mena American Legion ‘Frank Fried’ Post #18 on Wednesday. The event is part of a special Veteran’s Day week of visits for Commander Troiola, and is the first time an America Legion National Commander has ever visited Mena.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville
Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
Washington County officials discuss alternatives after jail expansion denied
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County voters said no to a jail expansion during the 2022 Midterm Election. According to election results, 59% of voters were against a 0.25% sales tax to expand the jail. This was for a maximum of $113.5 million. Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins says...
Tyson Foods CFO arrested, allegedly fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods' chief financial officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
19-year-old male in critical condition after crash in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after a car crash on OK-51, about 8 miles west of Stilwell, in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Slade Bunch, a 19-year-old male...
nwahomepage.com
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
247Sports
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
