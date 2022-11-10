ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world

One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
JONESBORO, AR
menastar.com

Mena American Legion Post #18 Receives Unprecedented Visit from National Commander

The American Legion National Commander, and leader of the World’s “LARGEST” Veterans Organization, Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola, visited Mena American Legion ‘Frank Fried’ Post #18 on Wednesday. The event is part of a special Veteran’s Day week of visits for Commander Troiola, and is the first time an America Legion National Commander has ever visited Mena.
MENA, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pulled pork is one of the most popular dishes around, and with good reason. Because it's a versatile type of food that you can have on a bun or over rice, just to name a few options. No doubt pulled pork sandwiches are the most popular option, though. It's a food item that's both family friendly and easy on the wallet.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19-year-old male in critical condition after crash in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after a car crash on OK-51, about 8 miles west of Stilwell, in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night. Slade Bunch, a 19-year-old male...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

