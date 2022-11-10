Read full article on original website
KESQ
Suspect in custody in Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81, officials say
A suspect is in custody related to an explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey’s interior ministry said early Monday. The incident has been deemed a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday, according to state...
KESQ
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin in northern Syria...
KESQ
Zelensky visits Kherson after accusing Russia of committing hundreds of war crimes
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy made a surprise visit to Kherson Monday to offer support to residents of the newly recaptured city, where investigators have begun to uncover possible proof of wartime atrocities committed during the months-long occupation by Russian forces. Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday that officials had...
