Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Breaks Down That Major Change From the Book in "The Thing Lay Still"
AMC's Interview With the Vampire closed out its first season on Sunday with "The Thing Lay Still" seeing Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) moving forward with the plan to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) and free themselves from their brutal maker once and for all. But while the entire first season of the Anne Rice adaptation deviates from the novel of the same name in various ways, the season finale —and particularly Lestat's death — saw a major departure from the literature. Now, series showrunner Rolin Jones explains why the change was necessary.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Yellowstone Star Teases Major Character Is Ready to Explode
Things could get ugly for the Dutton family in Season 5 of Yellowstone, especially since they are now neck-deep in the world of politics. John Dutton is the new governor of Montana, Beth Dutton is his chief of staff, and Jamie Dutton is being blackmailed into doing everything the two of them say — even when law and politics are his areas of expertise. At some point this season, Jamie is probably going to snap, and things are really going to go sideways when that happens.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.
The Walking Dead Series Finale Event: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live
The dead are going live for The Walking Dead series finale. AMC Networks and the AMC+ streaming service will simulcast The Walking Dead: The Series Finale Event live from Los Angeles, culminating in the super-sized, star-studded Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live special. The event, which features a live red carpet pre-show followed by the extended series finale of The Walking Dead, can be watched via live cable broadcast on AMC or streamed on AMC+. However fans choose to tune in, the final episode will release simultaneously to avoid spoiling a television event 11 seasons in the making.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923
The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
The Walking Dead's Penultimate Episode Ends on Major Cliffhanger
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead concluded with the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, leaving fans to question who won't make it out of the Nov. 20th series finale alive. In Sunday night's "Family," the Alexandrians and the exiled prisoners of Outpost 22 infiltrated the Commonwealth to take out Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who called in a "B-17": a command ordering the military to shepherd a walker herd towards the city and force it into lockdown. But the army lost control over the swarm as it descended on the Commonwealth, trapping the survivors between armies living and dead.
Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Speaks Out on Return to Star Wars Franchise
It's been almost five years since Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and while, at the time, it was confirmed that the filmmaker would create a new trilogy to introduce new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored". But since then, Johnson has gone on to do other projects, such as Knives Out and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A third Knives Out film is also in the works, but Johnson hasn't given up hope that he'll return to Star Wars someday. Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Glass Onion, Johnson called making Star Wars: The Last Jedi the high point of his life.
Me & Roboco Anime Trailer Shows Off Voice Cast
One of the more surprising comedy hits from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be making its full anime debut soon, and Me & Roboco has given fans a full look as to what to expect with a new trailer! Fans might have seen a number of major Shonen Jump series making their full adaptation debut in the last year, and this includes some of the more standout comedy hits too such as Shuhei Miyazaki's series that kicked off in the magazine a couple of years ago. Now it's going to find a whole new world of fans with its anime adaptation.
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
Pokemon Star Teases Ash's New Goal After His Biggest Win Yet
Pokemon is having quite the fall as it seems the series is everywhere you look online. If fans aren't geeking over its upcoming game, they are most definitely buzzing about Ash Ketchum. After all, the anime just saw Ash reach his dream of becoming the world's strongest trainer. His goal was reached just recently as Ash defeated Leon to become the world's Pokemon Master, but one star believes there is more for Ash to realize with his dream.
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
