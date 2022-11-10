Read full article on original website
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
Owners Catch Golden Retriever Letting His Brother Out of Crate in Cute Clip
A hilarious video of a Golden Retriever springing his puppy brother out of a dog crate has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 240,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @remy_woof, an adorable Golden Retriever named Remy can be seen lying on the floor in front of his younger brother Rocco, who is in a dog crate while the text reads, "They ask 'How's crate training going?'"
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
WZZM 13
Cardboard box of puppies found in Ottawa Co.
A box of puppies spotted on the side of 120th Avenue in Holland Twp. during a storm is now healing at Harbor Humane.
TODAY.com
After a 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a shelter, two best friends took her in
When 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix Annie was surrendered, she wasn't in the best shape. She barely ate and walked. The vet said she likely had only one month to live. Then, her life changed when she was taken in by her new foster family: best friends and roommates Lauren...
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel
(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
Tears as Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy: 'Furever Home'
A dog named Bond has melted hearts online after a clip of him meeting his new parents and flying to his new home went viral on social media. In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username bondtheberner, the Bernese mountain puppy can be seen wagging his tail and instantly falling in love with his new parents as they take him to his new home.
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It
We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
pethelpful.com
Cat Awaiting Adoption at Florida 'PetSmart' for Nearly 200 Days Is Heartbreaking
TikTok user @p1antboy has noticed one animal, in particular, every time she's at a Florida PetSmart - a beautiful cat named Cleo. At first, Cleo wouldn't even interact with her. The poor kitty was so sad and depressed. Now, Cleo accepts all the love this TikToker brings every time she visits.
Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts
A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
