Indiana State

10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
People

French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes

BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
FUN 107

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
Newsweek

Owners Catch Golden Retriever Letting His Brother Out of Crate in Cute Clip

A hilarious video of a Golden Retriever springing his puppy brother out of a dog crate has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 240,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @remy_woof, an adorable Golden Retriever named Remy can be seen lying on the floor in front of his younger brother Rocco, who is in a dog crate while the text reads, "They ask 'How's crate training going?'"
WDTN

Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel

(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Tears as Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy: 'Furever Home'

A dog named Bond has melted hearts online after a clip of him meeting his new parents and flying to his new home went viral on social media. In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username bondtheberner, the Bernese mountain puppy can be seen wagging his tail and instantly falling in love with his new parents as they take him to his new home.
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It

We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
MOULTRIE, GA
Newsweek

Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
WOMI Owensboro

ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

