4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He's currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney zings Giants while getting praise for breakout game: ‘A big factor’
Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17. Toney's six-yard touchdown reception
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they're a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. The Giants did all of that
What Time, TV Channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Seahawks in Munich? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
Does Tom Brady have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back on track, or was last week's comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams to end a three-game losing streak just fleeting Brady magic? We'll find out in Europe. The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Tampa
NJSIAA Football: Group Championship brackets, 2022
The sectional tournament is behind us. A total of 20 sectional champions were crowned over the last few days, and now the attention shifts to the Group Tournament, where for the first time, the state is playing down to one true champion in each group. The Group Tournament begins next
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave's time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears' offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal's sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today vs. Browns? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 10 AFC football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
What Channel is Jacksonville Jaguars game today vs. Chiefs? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 10 AFC matchup on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett's passer rating in Sunday's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes
Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September. When the 2022 season started, the ceiling for the Browns (3-6) was to hand off a playoff contending team...
What Channel is Detroit Lions game today vs. Chicago Bears? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 10 NFC North football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Fields' 61-yard scoring scramble was the longest run by a Bears quarterback
Rutgers in NFL, Week 10: Career day makes up for early mistake by former star
A mistake turned into something memorable. Former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone early in the first quarter of his team’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but that did not stop Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid from going to Pacheco.
Eagles’ gashed on 3rd down, run defense leaky in 32-21 loss to Commanders, their 1st of season | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders as heavy favorites. After all, they were 8-0, had 11 days off, and faced a Commanders team that they handled 24-8 in Week 3. However, as they found themselves walking off the field at halftime down...
