The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected 2022 graduate Jovani Mendez-Sandoval to a two-year term as a youth trustee on the board. Originally from Garner, N.C., Mendez-Sandoval was an Isabella Cannon Leadership Fellow and Odyssey Program scholar during his time at Elon. He majored in business administration and economic consulting, with minors in accounting and leadership studies. A researcher as an undergraduate, he worked with former Assistant Professor Carmen Monico and Associate Professor Vanessa Bravo to analyze the conditions at U.S. immigrant detention centers to better understand the overall well-being of immigrants housed there.

ELON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO