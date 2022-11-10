Read full article on original website
ELON University
Erin Pearson named CATL Scholar
The Center for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning has chosen a new CATL Scholar for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. Assistant Professor of English Erin Pearson will join more than 50 other CATL scholars including current scholars Chris Richardson, Katie Baker, and co-scholars Ketevan Kupatadze and Elena Schoonmaker-Gates.
ELON University
Discover Dance with Elon opens campus to high school dancers from across N.C.
Twenty-five high school students from across North Carolina spent a day with Elon’s Dance Program on Saturday, Nov. 12, taking lessons from Elon faculty and attending the Fall Dance Concert. This was Discover Dance with Elon’s second year, a college-access event for aspiring dancers organized by the Arts Administration...
ELON University
ElonComm attends national high school journalism conference in St. Louis
Two faculty members, two students and one staff member from the School of Communications participated in the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association National High School Journalism Convention Nov. 10-13 in St. Louis. Approximately 3,200 students, advisers, educators and vendors attended the JEA/NSPA convention, billed as the largest gathering of student journalists in the country.
ELON University
Ping pong for a cause at Elon Law
A friendly suggestion by a faculty member, paired with a desire to restock a law school food pantry, led this month to a table tennis tournament that saw Elon Law students face off against their professors in a battle for bragging rights. In the process, the Elon Law community raised...
ELON University
Wills for Heroes event aids veterans & first responders
In your final days, as any lawyer will tell you, it’s easier to rest knowing your loved ones understand how your wealth will be distributed. You also don’t want arguments between relatives over your health care and end-of-life financial decisions. Even worse is when tragedy suddenly strikes and...
ELON University
Elon University Campus Safety and Police earns reaccreditation
Elon University Campus Safety and Police has achieved reaccreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority for campus public safety. The department demonstrated to outside, impartial experts its compliance with national standards that denote the current best practices in the law enforcement profession. Fewer...
ELON University
Jovani Mendez-Sandoval ‘22 named Elon University Youth Trustee
The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected 2022 graduate Jovani Mendez-Sandoval to a two-year term as a youth trustee on the board. Originally from Garner, N.C., Mendez-Sandoval was an Isabella Cannon Leadership Fellow and Odyssey Program scholar during his time at Elon. He majored in business administration and economic consulting, with minors in accounting and leadership studies. A researcher as an undergraduate, he worked with former Assistant Professor Carmen Monico and Associate Professor Vanessa Bravo to analyze the conditions at U.S. immigrant detention centers to better understand the overall well-being of immigrants housed there.
ELON University
Elon men’s soccer to return to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2015
The Elon University men’s soccer team received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14, as announced on the NCAA selection show. The Phoenix will welcome Marshall University to Rudd Field in its opening-round matchup on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. This is...
