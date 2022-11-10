ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Erin Pearson named CATL Scholar

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning has chosen a new CATL Scholar for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. Assistant Professor of English Erin Pearson will join more than 50 other CATL scholars including current scholars Chris Richardson, Katie Baker, and co-scholars Ketevan Kupatadze and Elena Schoonmaker-Gates.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Discover Dance with Elon opens campus to high school dancers from across N.C.

Twenty-five high school students from across North Carolina spent a day with Elon’s Dance Program on Saturday, Nov. 12, taking lessons from Elon faculty and attending the Fall Dance Concert. This was Discover Dance with Elon’s second year, a college-access event for aspiring dancers organized by the Arts Administration...
ELON, NC
ELON University

ElonComm attends national high school journalism conference in St. Louis

Two faculty members, two students and one staff member from the School of Communications participated in the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association National High School Journalism Convention Nov. 10-13 in St. Louis. Approximately 3,200 students, advisers, educators and vendors attended the JEA/NSPA convention, billed as the largest gathering of student journalists in the country.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Ping pong for a cause at Elon Law

A friendly suggestion by a faculty member, paired with a desire to restock a law school food pantry, led this month to a table tennis tournament that saw Elon Law students face off against their professors in a battle for bragging rights. In the process, the Elon Law community raised...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Wills for Heroes event aids veterans & first responders

In your final days, as any lawyer will tell you, it’s easier to rest knowing your loved ones understand how your wealth will be distributed. You also don’t want arguments between relatives over your health care and end-of-life financial decisions. Even worse is when tragedy suddenly strikes and...
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

Elon University Campus Safety and Police earns reaccreditation

Elon University Campus Safety and Police has achieved reaccreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority for campus public safety. The department demonstrated to outside, impartial experts its compliance with national standards that denote the current best practices in the law enforcement profession. Fewer...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Jovani Mendez-Sandoval ‘22 named Elon University Youth Trustee

The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected 2022 graduate Jovani Mendez-Sandoval to a two-year term as a youth trustee on the board. Originally from Garner, N.C., Mendez-Sandoval was an Isabella Cannon Leadership Fellow and Odyssey Program scholar during his time at Elon. He majored in business administration and economic consulting, with minors in accounting and leadership studies. A researcher as an undergraduate, he worked with former Assistant Professor Carmen Monico and Associate Professor Vanessa Bravo to analyze the conditions at U.S. immigrant detention centers to better understand the overall well-being of immigrants housed there.
ELON, NC

