Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Related
WATCH: No. 10 Delran celebrates winning Group 2 boys soccer championship
No. 10 Delran defeated No. 9 Ramsey 1-0 in the Group 2 final on Sunday afternoon at Franklin High School. The Bears’ Drew Roskos scored his 25th goals of the season in the 76th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
Eagles’ gashed on 3rd down, run defense leaky in 32-21 loss to Commanders, their 1st of season | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders as heavy favorites. After all, they were 8-0, had 11 days off, and faced a Commanders team that they handled 24-8 in Week 3. However, as they found themselves walking off the field at halftime down...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent
Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Rutgers soccer wins Big Ten Tournament to highlight busy week for Scarlet Knights (PODCAST)
With the end of fall sports crossing over with the start of the winter slate, there is a lot happening around Rutgers sports these days. A Big Ten Tournament title in men’s soccer. A hot start in men’s basketball. A loss to Michigan State in football that featured another step forward for redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the issues that are holding the Scarlet Knights back. A deep wrestling team with plenty of potential this season and beyond getting its campaign underway.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Eagles vs. Commanders player props: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts props lead MNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Washington makes the short trip to Philadelphia to close out the Week 10 slate, and we have our favorite Commanders vs. Eagles player...
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Bet up to $1,000 risk-free on Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 10 slate closes in Philadelphia and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor’s ticket to first-bet insurance up to $1,000...
247Sports
Rutgers basketball rolling through first three games
College basketball season has arrived and Rutgers is once again looking to treat fans to a post-season berth in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, Rutgers knocked off a feisty UMass-Lowell team at home by a final of 73-65. It was not the same type of blowout win Rutgers scored in its first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart, winning by 40 and 38 points respectively. However, Rutgers never trailed and held a double-digit lead for about half the game.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Eagles place Avonte Maddox on injured reserve | What it means for Josiah Scott, rest of secondary
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have relied on Avonte Maddox to play the nickel cornerback at a high level this season. However, after a hamstring injury Maddox suffered against the Houston Texans, the team made a move that signified that he would not be ready to play for a little while.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0