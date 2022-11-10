ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final

Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
NJ.com

Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent

Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers soccer wins Big Ten Tournament to highlight busy week for Scarlet Knights (PODCAST)

With the end of fall sports crossing over with the start of the winter slate, there is a lot happening around Rutgers sports these days. A Big Ten Tournament title in men’s soccer. A hot start in men’s basketball. A loss to Michigan State in football that featured another step forward for redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the issues that are holding the Scarlet Knights back. A deep wrestling team with plenty of potential this season and beyond getting its campaign underway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Rutgers basketball rolling through first three games

College basketball season has arrived and Rutgers is once again looking to treat fans to a post-season berth in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, Rutgers knocked off a feisty UMass-Lowell team at home by a final of 73-65. It was not the same type of blowout win Rutgers scored in its first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart, winning by 40 and 38 points respectively. However, Rutgers never trailed and held a double-digit lead for about half the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?

PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy