ELON University
Discover Dance with Elon opens campus to high school dancers from across N.C.
Twenty-five high school students from across North Carolina spent a day with Elon’s Dance Program on Saturday, Nov. 12, taking lessons from Elon faculty and attending the Fall Dance Concert. This was Discover Dance with Elon’s second year, a college-access event for aspiring dancers organized by the Arts Administration...
ELON University
Wills for Heroes event aids veterans & first responders
In your final days, as any lawyer will tell you, it’s easier to rest knowing your loved ones understand how your wealth will be distributed. You also don’t want arguments between relatives over your health care and end-of-life financial decisions. Even worse is when tragedy suddenly strikes and...
ELON University
ElonComm attends national high school journalism conference in St. Louis
Two faculty members, two students and one staff member from the School of Communications participated in the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association National High School Journalism Convention Nov. 10-13 in St. Louis. Approximately 3,200 students, advisers, educators and vendors attended the JEA/NSPA convention, billed as the largest gathering of student journalists in the country.
ELON University
Erin Pearson named CATL Scholar
The Center for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning has chosen a new CATL Scholar for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. Assistant Professor of English Erin Pearson will join more than 50 other CATL scholars including current scholars Chris Richardson, Katie Baker, and co-scholars Ketevan Kupatadze and Elena Schoonmaker-Gates.
ELON University
Ping pong for a cause at Elon Law
A friendly suggestion by a faculty member, paired with a desire to restock a law school food pantry, led this month to a table tennis tournament that saw Elon Law students face off against their professors in a battle for bragging rights. In the process, the Elon Law community raised...
ELON University
Elon University Campus Safety and Police earns reaccreditation
Elon University Campus Safety and Police has achieved reaccreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority for campus public safety. The department demonstrated to outside, impartial experts its compliance with national standards that denote the current best practices in the law enforcement profession. Fewer...
wccbcharlotte.com
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
WXII 12
Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
One injured in shooting on Ross Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:33 p.m. Officers received a call to Pearson Street and Ross Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. This investigation...
abc45.com
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
2 left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 in Guilford Co. closed after crash
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The two left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 around Macy Grove Road are closed Sunday after a crash, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to follow the direction of personnel that are on the scene. The road is...
High Point police SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in Winston-Salem; 1 arrested, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV have been found, according to the HPPD. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block […]
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
One person shot in Greensboro on South Pearson Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday night. One person was shot on the 1300 block South Pearson Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. We are still working to learn […]
Shots fired in High Point on Hamilton Street, house hit, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house was hit by gunfire in High Point on Friday night. Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department. The incident reportedly started as a family dispute. There is no word on injuries at this time. Suspect information is also not available. This is […]
