Wichita man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10.

A news release from the District Attorney’s office says Jarred McGuire, 37, sexually assaulted a girl from June 2016 to May 2020.

On Sept. 16, McGuire pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to state statute, McGuire will be eligible for parole after 25 years, the DA’s office said. He must register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime post-release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.