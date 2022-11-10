Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Yardbarker
The Reason Why The Lakers Are Refusing To Make Any Trades Despite 3-10 Start
This season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been pretty bad. With the worst offense in the league (one of the worst in modern NBA history, actually), they just haven't had enough juice to power them to wins. Since the team's 0-5 start, fans have been begging the Lakers to make...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
There is no doubt that blockbuster trades are extremely entertaining for fans. We see a lot of talk about potential trades on social media. Those types of superstar trades are definitely more common these days, and we've seen plenty of big-name players get moved in blockbuster trades within the last five years.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green weighs in on Warriors potentially trading for Kevin Durant
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to an exceptionally slow start this season. Despite coming into the year intent on defending their NBA championship, Golden State has struggled on both ends of the floor. Coincidentally enough, Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a similar boat. That has...
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
At 2-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now. And with LeBron James battling injuries, it falls on Anthony Davis to be the leader of this team and carry them to a favorable position in the West. So far, that...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse. After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama
It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
The Los Angeles Lakers just picked up a dominant 103-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a 5-game losing streak and improve their record on the season to 3-10. Everything went perfectly for the Lakers tonight, who were without LeBron James as he heals up from a groin strain he suffered against the Clippers.
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Shares Details About Failed Negotiations For A Return To L.A. In 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard turned into a fan favorite during his second tenure in L.A. After a rocky first season with Kobe Bryant in 2013, Howard played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship. He averaged a modest seven points and seven rebounds per game in nearly 20 minutes a game as the backup to Javale McGee.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook playing some of their best basketball in over a year, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't a good basketball team. Outside of their core three, the supporting cast just doesn't have enough scoring potential to keep up with the competition. So far this season,...
