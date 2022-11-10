ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
