Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Related
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI
The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album
Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
MetroTimes
This Mid-century Ann Arbor home is a time capsule
This house could be one of the best preserved examples of Mid-century modern architecture in southeast Michigan. It was designed by noted architect Ted Smith, and according to its listing, it has been meticulously maintained by its owner for the past 62 years, including an original kitchen. The 1,611-square-foot home, located at 900 Pine Tree Dr., Ann Arbor, has three beds, two baths, and a wide open living spaces with gorgeous floor-to-ceiling views. It’s listed by Nancy Bishop at Realtor.com and has an asking price of $395,000.
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
WILX-TV
Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
Comments / 1