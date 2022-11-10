Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
World’s largest bounce house now in Katy
Monday on Houston Life, The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is coming to Houston. It features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House. Monday at 1:00 p.m., Lauren Kelly is live from the Katy Mills mall to give you an epic tour. According to...
Countdown to family holiday fun!
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re counting down to all the holiday family fun at Moody Gardens. This year at Moody Gardens there are nine holiday attractions at just one venue!. November 19, 2022 - January 7, 2023. Ice Land · Festival of Lights · Ice Skating...
Give a shelter dog the best day ever by participating at Houston Humane Society’s ‘Doggy Day Out’
HOUSTON – Shelter life for dogs at the Houston Humane Society can be difficult for them -- but not anymore!. With thanks to a new program called “Doggy Day Out” by the Houston Humane Society, volunteers can participate by taking a dog out for activities such as a walk in the park, shopping, and more -- only for a few hours a day.
Homeowners frustrated after USPS, HOA refuse to fix damaged mailboxes in Copperfield neighborhood
HOUSTON – Some homeowners in Copperfield say neither their homeowner’s association nor the postal service will replace their mailboxes after a driver damaged them beyond repair last week. Long-time Southcreek Village homeowner Rita Hoffman said the cluster box unit (CBU) that she shares with 10 other neighbors was...
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Binx, the luckiest ‘mini panther’
Looking for a mini-panther to add to your family? Look no further than Binx!. Binx, a domestic shorthair, has been with the Houston Humane Society since September. He loves attention, and cuddles and is food-motivated--meaning he’ll do anything for treats!. If you’re thinking of adding a cat like Binx...
Fashion designer Bach Mai returns to Houston to unveil new collection
HOUSTON – He learned couture from top fashion designers in Paris and now returns home to Houston as an established dressmaker with a brand-new collection available at Neiman Marcus. Houston Life’s host Courtney Zavala caught up with Bach Mai about his phenomenal rise in the fashion world and coming...
Local country artist Tiona Campbell, sings holiday song
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for the holidays! Local country artist Tiona Campbell is performing at the The Market Street Tree Lighting in The Woodlands. But first, she’s stopping by the Houston Life studios to sing a holiday song.
Cold weather safety: Here are some tips to ride out the chilly weather at home
HOUSTON – Sweater weather is finally here!. Houstonians at home will be breaking out the space heaters and jackets during these cold snaps. According to the Houston Fire Department, heating devices, such as space heaters, account for more than 100 fires in the Houston area each year. Those who...
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates excessive water bills and the struggle to get answers
HOUSTON – It’s beyond frustrating when you have a major problem and no one seems to be able to help. For months, our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings.
Texas EquuSearch asks joggers to be on lookout for missing 28-year-old man along Brays Bayou
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 28-year-old man who’s been reported as missing on Nov. 11. Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard. Officials said Cole was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on...
Houston man takes photos with Gameboy; goes viral
A local man recently went viral with a reel showcasing a panoramic photo of Downtown Houston that was taken using an old Nintendo GameBoy from the 90s. The video got over 1 million views, over 150,000 likes, and the numbers have been rising every second on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tuesday on Houston Life, we’ll meet this photographer, find out how he put the camera together and why he is even using a GameBoy to begin with. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
Search underway for 28-year-old father who went missing near Brays Bayou
HOUSTON – Search efforts are now underway near the Texas Medical Center for a missing father from Oklahoma. Family members told KPRC that 28-year-old Ridge Kyle Cole was last seen Friday evening when he went out for a walk along the Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe.
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
‘I still have an uneasy feeling inside’: Spring ISD mother upset after she says her 5-year-old daughter was allowed to walk home alone
SPRING – A Spring Independent School District mother is upset after her 5-year-old daughter was allowed by educators to walk home alone from school one-day last week. Lyric Howard usually takes a 10-minute walk home from school every day with her sister, Dream Jackson, who is in 5th grade. But last Wednesday, Dream had a meeting for an after-school program that she says usually meets every other week, but this week had a meeting she was unaware of.
Mother of 3 helps families escape large fire possibly caused by ruptured gas line in Second Ward
HOUSTON – A mother of three was credited for helping her family and neighbors escape a large fire that broke out at a duplex in Second Ward early Sunday. Officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at a four-unit duplex in the 100 block of Everton Street near Sherman Street at around 4 a.m.
Former Texas Department of Transportation employee charged with bribery, extortion: DOJ
HOUSTON – A former Texas Department of Transportation employee accused of bribery and extortion has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of extortion under color of...
Driver hospitalized after SUV runs off Gulf Freeway, slams into apartment building in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating what caused a driver to veer off the Gulf Freeway feeder road and crash into an apartment building in southeast Houston Monday. It happened near the Gulf Freeway feeder road and Edgebrook around 6:17 a.m. According to officers with the Houston...
