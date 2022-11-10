ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

World’s largest bounce house now in Katy

Monday on Houston Life, The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is coming to Houston. It features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House. Monday at 1:00 p.m., Lauren Kelly is live from the Katy Mills mall to give you an epic tour. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Countdown to family holiday fun!

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re counting down to all the holiday family fun at Moody Gardens. This year at Moody Gardens there are nine holiday attractions at just one venue!. November 19, 2022 - January 7, 2023. Ice Land · Festival of Lights · Ice Skating...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Binx, the luckiest ‘mini panther’

Looking for a mini-panther to add to your family? Look no further than Binx!. Binx, a domestic shorthair, has been with the Houston Humane Society since September. He loves attention, and cuddles and is food-motivated--meaning he’ll do anything for treats!. If you’re thinking of adding a cat like Binx...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fashion designer Bach Mai returns to Houston to unveil new collection

HOUSTON – He learned couture from top fashion designers in Paris and now returns home to Houston as an established dressmaker with a brand-new collection available at Neiman Marcus. Houston Life’s host Courtney Zavala caught up with Bach Mai about his phenomenal rise in the fashion world and coming...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local country artist Tiona Campbell, sings holiday song

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re getting ready for the holidays! Local country artist Tiona Campbell is performing at the The Market Street Tree Lighting in The Woodlands. But first, she’s stopping by the Houston Life studios to sing a holiday song.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston man takes photos with Gameboy; goes viral

A local man recently went viral with a reel showcasing a panoramic photo of Downtown Houston that was taken using an old Nintendo GameBoy from the 90s. The video got over 1 million views, over 150,000 likes, and the numbers have been rising every second on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tuesday on Houston Life, we’ll meet this photographer, find out how he put the camera together and why he is even using a GameBoy to begin with. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment

HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I still have an uneasy feeling inside’: Spring ISD mother upset after she says her 5-year-old daughter was allowed to walk home alone

SPRING – A Spring Independent School District mother is upset after her 5-year-old daughter was allowed by educators to walk home alone from school one-day last week. Lyric Howard usually takes a 10-minute walk home from school every day with her sister, Dream Jackson, who is in 5th grade. But last Wednesday, Dream had a meeting for an after-school program that she says usually meets every other week, but this week had a meeting she was unaware of.
SPRING, TX

