thesungazette.com
Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
The Darling wakes to new management company
VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations. On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to...
The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
Kearny Park Renaissance Faire returns
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kearny Park Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The Renaissance Faire is November 12 and 13 at Kearney Park in Fresno. This year, the event is celebrating Tudor Christmas in addition to traditional jousting, battle pageants, knights in shining armor, food, and fun. Park organizers say King Henry the […]
Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair, hiring hundreds
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th. The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion. Eagle Mountain Casino is looking […]
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
Fresno Filmworks is back with Sunday at the Cinema
After a 2 year hiatus, Fresno Filmworks is returning to a local “theater” with Sunday at the Cinema. “Sunday at the Cinema” will be Sunday, Nov. 20 at Strummer’s in the Tower District from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will showcase three films; “Free...
Cal Turf has a beautiful vision for your drab yard
California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Clovis.
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
Want to work for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15. This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to […]
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex in Fresno's Chinatown
"The Monarch" in the Chinatown area is quickly taking shape and people may start moving in before the new year.
30-hour power outage in northwest Fresno, PG&E work complete
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews have restored power to hundreds of PG&E customers Friday in northwest Fresno following a more-than 30-hour outage, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E reported that 484 customers were without power near Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 7:00 a.m. Thursday. PG&E says the cause […]
