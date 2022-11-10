ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Woman shot after dispute involving rent, Atlanta police say

Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex overnight, officials said. Police responded to 396 Brownlee Road for a person shot call in Southwest Atlanta just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. According to Capt. Jeff Childers, the shooting occurred after a dispute over rent. A...
ATLANTA, GA

