WXIA 11 Alive
Man struck in head, killed on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are working to figure out what led to a man's alleged murder early Monday morning in downtown Atlanta. APD officers responded to 29 Marietta St. NW, not far from Woodruff Park, around 3:15 a.m. about a "person down," they said. The unidentified man was unresponsive and...
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Hours-long SWAT standoff at Atlanta home with burglary suspects ends
ATLANTA — A SWAT standoff that began with a 911 call just before 6:30 a.m. has ended. Police say they were called to a home off of Delmar in connection to a burglary. When they arrived, the suspects barricaded themselves inside. The standoff ended nearly eight hours later just...
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
Man shot while driving on Downtown Connector, police say
A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound he’d received while driving on the Downtown Connector, according to Atlanta police.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that someone was shot and killed in the area of a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. At around 7:15 p.m., APD said it arrived to the fast food restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. and found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
ATLANTA — A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim...
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages NW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Woman dies after being struck by car in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in downtown Atlanta on Friday morning, police said. On Friday at around 6 a.m., a car was stopped at a red light on John Portman Boulevard. Once the light turned green, the driver turned left onto Ted Turner Drive, hitting the woman who was using the crosswalk.
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Woman shot after dispute involving rent, Atlanta police say
Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex overnight, officials said. Police responded to 396 Brownlee Road for a person shot call in Southwest Atlanta just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. According to Capt. Jeff Childers, the shooting occurred after a dispute over rent. A...
