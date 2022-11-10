Read full article on original website
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Michelle Obama has had to change the way she approaches health and fitness as she deals with menopause and the inevitable side effects of aging. In an interview with People ahead of the release of her book The Light We Carry, the former First Lady, 58, said she is learning to be kinder to her body these days.
While Michelle Obama is still dedicated to keeping herself fit and healthy, the former First Lady is giving herself and her body more grace during menopause.
Michelle Obama Says She "Can't Push Myself as Hard as I Used to" After Menopause
Michelle Obama wants to open up the discussion around menopause. The former first lady spoke about her experience and how it's affected her fitness journey in an interview with People, published on Nov. 10. "I'm going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse," she said.
