nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Reopens 7 Hiking Areas Due To Improved Conditions
(CNS) – Riverside County reopened several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am pleased that we are able...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension
(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Festival of Wheels, Bullies and Music
A new festival is coming to the Indio Fairgrounds December 10, 2022. In this Desert Living see who, where and what you can expect at the event.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Man Gets Over 8 Years In $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
(CNS) – A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution. He pleaded...
z1077fm.com
Marines seeking comments on Johnson Valley Shared Use Area
If you are one of the thousands locals who enjoys the wide open variety of desert dunes, dry lakes and trails available to us at the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area – there are some neighbors who want to hear your comments on the management of the area. The Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center shares a border with the BLM land and throughout the year – uses the area for training, and they want to hear from you about how its all being managed.
