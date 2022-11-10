Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2022. Michael Lane Hebert, 19, Iowa: Domestic abuse. Kahero Okang Baldwin, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.
KPLC TV
One injured in Moss Bluff shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Council creates Home Rule Charter Commission
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Law enforcement reports incidents involving toy guns. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Southwest Louisiana paints the town with Gators on the Geaux
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you get when you mix art with Southwest Louisiana? That would be Gators on the Geaux. The revived Lake Charles Symphony program is a way for Lake Charles residents to dive into their creativity by creating brand-new designs for their own gator. After...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The right lane on LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound is closed in Cameron Parish due to road construction. The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Louisiana Department of Transportation &...
KPLC TV
Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
KPLC TV
Tuten Park reopens after more than 2 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being closed for more than two years, a Lake Charles favorite has reopened. Tuten Park first closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but it remained shuttered after Laura ripped through the area. The city finally held a grand reopening Monday. “Sometimes you don’t really...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel hosts holiday social
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social. “We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Taking time for “Workout Snacks”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Between work, family, and chores, after a long day the last thing on your might is probably exercising. While studies have long shown that exercise improves your brain health, manages weight, strengthens bones and muscles, and reduces the risk of disease, new research is showing that you may not need a full workout to get those benefits.
KPLC TV
New Department of Transportation infrastructure loan earmarks funds for Cameron Ferry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that its “Build America Bureau” has provided a total of $40.9 million in low-interest loans to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to assist in a new Cameron Parish Ferry project as well as a statewide bridge improvement program.
KPLC TV
Banyan Foundation opening new senior living development
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plans for a new senior living development were unveiled in Lake Charles. The facility will be called Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living. It will hold 120-units of one and two bedroom housing with about 160-residents aged 62 or older. The two story building will...
KPLC TV
McNeese Volleyball is headed to post-season after finishing the regular season with a win
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was senior day for the McNeese Cowgirls volleyball team as they took on the Lamar University Cardinals. Lizzy Low served the ball for the Cowgirls to get the game underway. Although there was some back and forth between the Cowgirls and Cardinals, the first set point went to the Cowgirls.
KPLC TV
McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Starting things off in the second quarter and the Cowboys would strike first as Ryan Roberts would hand the ball off to Marcus McElroy for the touchdown as the Cowboys started right where they left off after winning last week. The Huskies would answer back though off a pass from Scott Pfiffer to Ismael Fuller for the 74 yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece. McNeese’s run game would continue to dominate though as McElroy would get another carry and would shuffle into the end zone to give McNeese back the lead...he would finish the game with 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. In the fourth quarter and how about the poise of Roberts as he evades a rusher to get into the end zone to put McNeese up 11 points over Houston Baptist.
Comments / 0