2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
fox4news.com
4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
fox4news.com
NTSB investigating cause of Dallas airshow crash
The NTSB arrived to start an investigation just hours after a deadly mid-air plane crash during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. But they say it'll be quite a while before they report the findings of the investigation.
fox4news.com
Victims of Dallas airshow crash honored
Six people were killed when two planes collided in the air during a Dallas airshow. Those who were killed were all pilots or crew members. They were all volunteers, including some retired pilots, veterans, and a former Keller City Council member.
fox4news.com
Frisco ISD to consider student bathroom, library book and rezoning policies
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco school board will discuss some controversial topics including student bathrooms, library books and rezoning at its meeting Monday night. It will be a busy night for the trustees as they discuss several proposed policies. They are considering requiring students to use bathrooms that align with...
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash victims: What we know
DALLAS - The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. All six were on...
fox4news.com
Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
fox4news.com
Keller ISD votes to ban books about gender identity
KELLER, Texas - After more than a year of controversy surrounding what types of books should be available for students, Keller ISD voted to ban books about gender identity. There's also a heated discussion about whether to allow some employees to be armed on campuses. School board meetings have become...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
fox4news.com
Former councilman for Keller among 6 killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Hundreds of American flags now fill the field outside Keller Town Hall. The display was set to be taken down Sunday following Veterans Day, but now it will stay up to honor a man who served the city he lived in and the country he loved. Captain Terry...
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash: NTSB investigation could take 18 months to complete
DALLAS - The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.
fox4news.com
Six killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two historic planes during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the six deaths, along with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Jenkins said authorities are continuing to work on...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
fox4news.com
Escondido opens in North Dallas
Family-friendly Tex-Mex is on the menu at a new restuaraunt opening today at the popular Preston Royal intersection in North Dallas. Escondido features handmade tortillas, plenty of Tex-Mex classics, and 12 kinds of margaritas to be pours on what is the largest outdoor patio now in Preston Hollow.
fox4news.com
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Planes collide mid-air at Dallas air show
Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows two planes colliding in the air during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport. (Video courtesy Valerie Dinh.)
fox4news.com
Historic military planes collide in mid-air crash at Dallas Executive Airport
DALLAS - Two military planes from World War II collided mid-air during a Veterans Day air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The accident took place around 1:20 p.m. during the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow. There were between 4,000 to 6,000 spectators at the show.
