Grapevine, TX

fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

NTSB investigating cause of Dallas airshow crash

The NTSB arrived to start an investigation just hours after a deadly mid-air plane crash during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. But they say it'll be quite a while before they report the findings of the investigation.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Victims of Dallas airshow crash honored

Six people were killed when two planes collided in the air during a Dallas airshow. Those who were killed were all pilots or crew members. They were all volunteers, including some retired pilots, veterans, and a former Keller City Council member.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco ISD to consider student bathroom, library book and rezoning policies

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco school board will discuss some controversial topics including student bathrooms, library books and rezoning at its meeting Monday night. It will be a busy night for the trustees as they discuss several proposed policies. They are considering requiring students to use bathrooms that align with...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas air show crash victims: What we know

DALLAS - The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash. All six were on...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Keller ISD votes to ban books about gender identity

KELLER, Texas - After more than a year of controversy surrounding what types of books should be available for students, Keller ISD voted to ban books about gender identity. There's also a heated discussion about whether to allow some employees to be armed on campuses. School board meetings have become...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas air show crash: NTSB investigation could take 18 months to complete

DALLAS - The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Six killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport

DALLAS - Six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two historic planes during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the six deaths, along with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Jenkins said authorities are continuing to work on...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Escondido opens in North Dallas

Family-friendly Tex-Mex is on the menu at a new restuaraunt opening today at the popular Preston Royal intersection in North Dallas. Escondido features handmade tortillas, plenty of Tex-Mex classics, and 12 kinds of margaritas to be pours on what is the largest outdoor patio now in Preston Hollow.
DALLAS, TX

