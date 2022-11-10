ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

City Council votes to offer $1.8M to resolve lawsuits in deadly Westport crash

By Cameron Taylor, Sam Hartle, Ryan Takeo
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4QXj_0j6UJPtz00

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 10-0 Thursday in an attempt to resolve four civil lawsuits connected to last December’s deadly crash in Westport involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department pumper truck.

The council approved the resolution that seeks to resolve the lawsuits at a price tag of $1.84 million.

Three wrongful death lawsuits were filed by the victims killed in the crash . A fourth lawsuit was filed by the property owner of a building that suffered a partial collapse after the fire truck crashed into it.

The amount in the ordinance is the same amount of the state's sovereign immunity limit of $459,893 after it is multiplied by four. Sovereign immunity limits are, generally speaking, a cap on amounts government entities pay in liability cases.

Earlier this fall, the four plaintiffs and the the driver of the pumper truck, Dominic Biscari, entered into a binding agreement with an independent arbitrator in the case.

Earlier this month, a Jackson County District Court judge confirmed the arbitration award of $32.4 million.

The crash involved a KCFD pumper truck and an SUV at the Westport intersection of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard. The arbitration award includes $29 million to the families of Michael Elwood, Jennifer San Nicolas, and Tami Knight.

Each filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Biscari, the city, and the fire department.

Knight's boyfriend who was walking with her the night of the crash will be awarded $2 million. The owners of the building that was damaged by the crash are expected to receive $1.4 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy