ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

11x Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix Shares Her Style Hacks for This Cold Weather Season

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8so0_0j6UGa7p00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Allyson Felix may be a highly-accomplished athlete, but her skills don’t just stop there. The 11-time Olympic medalist also knows a thing or two about creating athletic wear. Recently, the track and field star co-designed a cold-weather collection with Athleta that’s filled with ultra-sleek performance wear. The Cold Weather Train Collection features sustainable, sweat-wicking, and lightweight fleece pieces with prices starting at $99. The gold medalist shared with SheKnows her goal for the collection, the inspiration behind it, and a few of her favorite picks.

Felix aimed to make wearable sportswear that’s fashionable and encourages women to stay active even in chilly weather conditions. “I wanted to design a cold weather train collection that would meet everyone’s needs, from the everyday runner to the Olympians,” she said.

She realized the importance of functional workout apparel after her winter training sessions in Vail with her brother. For her, it was running gear that kept her muscles warm in any cold climate. But athleisure isn’t new terrain for her. Felix also co-owns a footwear brand Saysh which aims to serve women exclusively, and her latest collaboration with Athleta is no different.

The athlete and entrepreneur went on countless shopping trips, and did sample and swatch tests, fit sessions, 3D imaging, and more with Athleta ’s predominantly female design team to develop the Cold Weather Train Collection . Now a growing expert in athleisure, Felix shares with SheKnows all of her loved pieces from this partnership.

Legend Momentum Seamless Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsqsV_0j6UGa7p00
Image: Athleta.
Legend Momentum Seamless Hoodie $99 Buy now

That’s right, you can upgrade your activewear collection with cozy fits that will keep you warm for when the weather cools down. Felix first recommended layering with the Legend Momentum Seamless Hoodie because it’s a “great hybrid both for cold weather training but also for any lifestyle look.” But it’s also more than just a simple stylish piece of outwear. According to her, its ‘A’ monogram represents a reminder “to stay authentic to one’s true self, keep betting on you and never give up.”

Legend Rainier Split Tight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrDlG_0j6UGa7p00
Image: Athleta.
Legend Rainier Split Tight $129 Buy now

The Rainier Tight is her go-to hack against outdoor elements while training. It’s designed with Athleta’s SuperSonic fabric that feels remarkably soft and dries sweat quickly. As it turns out, these leggings aren’t just popular with Felix, they’re popular among Athleta shoppers as well. In fact, they’re currently sold out. Don’t fret, though, because there are other versions like the Rainier Split Tight that are still available to shop right now.

Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlcPm_0j6UGa7p00
Image: Athleta.
Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket $349 Buy now

When it comes to a piece she absolutely swears by in the Athleta collab, Felix is a huge fan of the Downtown Metallic Jacket , which is no surprise considering how incredibly cozy it looks. In either of its white or black colorways, this puffy coat will give you an “immediate cool and quiet confidence” just like it does for Felix. And did we mention that it’s water-repellant and insulated as well?

If you ask us, this stylish collaboration is guaranteed to keep you on track with working out this winter. Plus, who better to take athleisure tips from than one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time?

“You don’t have to sacrifice performance to look chic—you can have it both ways in these cold weather train pieces,” Felix said.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes' Sweet Game Day Photos With Daughter Sterling Perfectly Showcase Her Tight-Knit Family

Brittany and Sterling Mahomes are back at it again with the adorable game-day outfits. It wouldn’t be a proper football Sunday for Brittany if she didn’t share a post on Instagram of sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs game of the week, complete with a #OOTD showcasing her and 1-year-old Sterling’s super cute coordinating outfits. Captioning her carousel “Game day loves❤️💛,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared several photos of her posing with little Sterling. Brittany looked stylish as always, this week wearing a yellow turtleneck sweater, a red puffer jacket, white cargo-style pants, red and white Nike sneakers,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
womenfitness.net

Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets

Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’ & It's 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you...
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy