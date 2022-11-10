11x Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix Shares Her Style Hacks for This Cold Weather Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Allyson Felix may be a highly-accomplished athlete, but her skills don’t just stop there. The 11-time Olympic medalist also knows a thing or two about creating athletic wear. Recently, the track and field star co-designed a cold-weather collection with Athleta that’s filled with ultra-sleek performance wear. The Cold Weather Train Collection features sustainable, sweat-wicking, and lightweight fleece pieces with prices starting at $99. The gold medalist shared with SheKnows her goal for the collection, the inspiration behind it, and a few of her favorite picks.

Felix aimed to make wearable sportswear that’s fashionable and encourages women to stay active even in chilly weather conditions. “I wanted to design a cold weather train collection that would meet everyone’s needs, from the everyday runner to the Olympians,” she said.

She realized the importance of functional workout apparel after her winter training sessions in Vail with her brother. For her, it was running gear that kept her muscles warm in any cold climate. But athleisure isn’t new terrain for her. Felix also co-owns a footwear brand Saysh which aims to serve women exclusively, and her latest collaboration with Athleta is no different.

The athlete and entrepreneur went on countless shopping trips, and did sample and swatch tests, fit sessions, 3D imaging, and more with Athleta ’s predominantly female design team to develop the Cold Weather Train Collection . Now a growing expert in athleisure, Felix shares with SheKnows all of her loved pieces from this partnership.

Legend Momentum Seamless Hoodie

Image: Athleta.

That’s right, you can upgrade your activewear collection with cozy fits that will keep you warm for when the weather cools down. Felix first recommended layering with the Legend Momentum Seamless Hoodie because it’s a “great hybrid both for cold weather training but also for any lifestyle look.” But it’s also more than just a simple stylish piece of outwear. According to her, its ‘A’ monogram represents a reminder “to stay authentic to one’s true self, keep betting on you and never give up.”

Legend Rainier Split Tight

Image: Athleta.

The Rainier Tight is her go-to hack against outdoor elements while training. It’s designed with Athleta’s SuperSonic fabric that feels remarkably soft and dries sweat quickly. As it turns out, these leggings aren’t just popular with Felix, they’re popular among Athleta shoppers as well. In fact, they’re currently sold out. Don’t fret, though, because there are other versions like the Rainier Split Tight that are still available to shop right now.

Legend Downtown Metallic Jacket

Image: Athleta.

When it comes to a piece she absolutely swears by in the Athleta collab, Felix is a huge fan of the Downtown Metallic Jacket , which is no surprise considering how incredibly cozy it looks. In either of its white or black colorways, this puffy coat will give you an “immediate cool and quiet confidence” just like it does for Felix. And did we mention that it’s water-repellant and insulated as well?

If you ask us, this stylish collaboration is guaranteed to keep you on track with working out this winter. Plus, who better to take athleisure tips from than one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time?

“You don’t have to sacrifice performance to look chic—you can have it both ways in these cold weather train pieces,” Felix said.