Toy Drive benefits local families and offers an online option in addition to multiple drop-off sites across Orange County. With the community continuing to recover from the effects of recent storms and many families in need, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings has launched the 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive. Now in its 12th year, the Toy Drive has collected over 65,000 gifts that directly benefit local youth. Last year, the drive collected more than 9,500 toys and serviced Orange County Neighborhood Centers for Families and 17 other local organizations.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO