Jenna is a 7-year-old girl who live in a home with three other siblings. Jenna likes to do almost everything on the check list. She especially likes to go to parks, swim, play with Barbies and do arts and craft activities. Jenna’s favorite color is pink and she wants to be a princess when she grows up. If she could have a special day to do anything she wanted she would like to go to the park, go swimming and eat at Applebee’s.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO