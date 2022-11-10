Read full article on original website
A dive into Wabash football and basketball
It’s been a brief minute since my last column. I wanted to take this opportunity to first thank everyone for their continued support. As of last month I officially celebrated one year as the sports editor of the Journal Review. It’s been a blast getting to cover all of the different teams, athletes and coaches this county has to offer.
Silas William Robert Harvey
Silas William Robert Harvey, a son, born Nov. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Elizabeth N. (Owens) Harvey, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed home by brothers, Gabriel Taylor and Lucian Robinson. Maternal grandmother is Brenda of Crawfordsville. Maternal great-grandmother is Hazel, Crawfordsville.
Elliott Grace Morrison
Elliott Grace Morrison, a daughter, born Nov. 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brian and Emma (Rivers) Morrison. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. She was welcomed home by a brother, Boston Rivers, 8. Maternal grandparents are Bob Rivers, Crawfordsville, and the late Jaye Rivers-Goda. Maternal great-grandparents...
Edlawn Warner
Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.
Local Record: Nov. 14, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at South Washington Street and East Wabash Avenue — 1:30 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of East Main Street — 1:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash and Wallace avenues — 7:55 a.m. • Trespass in...
Kiwanis surprises local child with special trike
Helping children is always the number one goal for any Kiwanis club, and the Crawfordsville Club is no exception. Last week, the local civic group presented 4-year-old Kyson Shidler with a special tricycle that will enable him to play outside and develop arm and leg strength. Kyson, the son of...
Girl, 7, waiting for a mentor
Jenna is a 7-year-old girl who live in a home with three other siblings. Jenna likes to do almost everything on the check list. She especially likes to go to parks, swim, play with Barbies and do arts and craft activities. Jenna’s favorite color is pink and she wants to be a princess when she grows up. If she could have a special day to do anything she wanted she would like to go to the park, go swimming and eat at Applebee’s.
Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association
Seventeen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were approved. A new Master Gardeners basic training class is beginning Feb. 7. Format for the class is hybrid with Tuesday evening two-hour...
Salvation Army needs bell ringers
The Salvation Army of Montgomery County will kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday and will continue through Dec. 24. Volunteers are needed to ring the bell at both Walmart and Kroger from Thursday through Saturday. Businesses, churches, community organizations, school groups, individuals and families who want to make a difference in Montgomery County are encouraged to ring the bell. Ringing takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ringers are asked to commit to ringing for two hours. Groups can sign up for entire days or part of days.
United Way helps serve the community
Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a multi-part series supplied by the United Way of Montgomery County which features its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Commissioners approve ambulance service with city
Montgomery County Commissioners gave their approval to an inter-local agreement with the City of Crawfordsville for the provision of county-wide emergency medical ambulance service. The agreement approved Monday covers all incorporated towns and incorporated areas in the county and has a first year price tag of $928,152. The cost will...
