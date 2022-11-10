AZADI Fine Rugs, Bella Fine Goods donate over 400 turkeys

AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods announced a donation of 419 whole turkeys in the month of November.

At the beginning of October, AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods kicked off their annual “Living is Giving” campaign and committed to donating turkeys to those less fortunate during the holiday season.

In addition, for each visit to AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods during the month of October, an additional turkey was donated on the visitor’s behalf, according to the press release.

As a result, AZADI is donating 419 turkeys in all: 118 in Scottsdale to St. Mary’s Food Bank, 162 in Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank, 66 in Jackson Hole to Teton Youth & Family Services, and 73 in Telluride, to Telluride Angel Baskets.

AZADI selected St. Mary’s Food Bank to be the recipient of the turkeys locally because of the work they do in their effort to fight hunger in the Phoenix community.

St. Mary’s is the world’s first food bank, founded in 1967. Today, St. Mary’s is one of the largest food banks in the United States and has had a tremendous impact on the state of Arizona. Currently, 28.2% of children in Arizona face hunger and one in three children in Arizona live in poverty, the release stated.

St. Mary’s Food Bank assists the communities of Arizona in many ways, including the distribution of Emergency Food Boxes, The Community Kitchen, Child Nutrition Programs, and the Mobile Pantry.

“We are honored to offer our support to St. Mary’s Food Bank and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season” AZADI Fine Rugs owner, David Neishabori, said in the release.

AZADI Fine Rugs is committed both locally and globally to supporting communities that they see as their extended family. They believe that part of building a business is building a legacy of giving, the release stated.

Through their involvement with local charities, AZADI/BELLA assist people in need and provide hope for a brighter future.

AZADI/Bella is weaving a brighter future for humanity around the world and is committed to resourcing high-quality products that are produced by female weavers and artisans. Procuring these items gives women the opportunity to work outside the home and become financially independent.

AZADI Fine Rugs is certified and recognized globally as a child-labor-free rug company. They still operate from this over 200-year tradition, passed along through each generation of this family-owned business, of passion, respect, and gratitude for all whom they serve, according to the release.

For information, call AZADI Fine Rugs at 480-483-4600.