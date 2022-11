“This is the history of all the places I went. Dharan, St. Louis, Fort Drum, Camp Nimal..” and the list goes on. In his over 27 years of service, Thomas Mikilinis has traveled across the globe. He spent the majority of his career serving as an engineer for the United States military, and his experience as a platoon leader allowed him to move to the North Country in 1984.

CHAUMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO