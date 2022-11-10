ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula's Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?

This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

You Should've Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

This Giant Montana Gingerbread House Is Made Of Recycled Material

"Reduce, reuse, recycle" was the mantra they taught kids like me in elementary school. It was a chant they made us memorize, it's indelibly burned into my memory. Buy what you need, repurpose it if possible, recycle it when you can. I remember Saturday mornings when my Dad would load up the garbage and recycle bins with last-minute aluminum foil balls and cans, my brother & I would take them to the curb. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday

Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
LOLO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage

As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60

NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7

MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
BOZEMAN, MT
Missoula, MT
