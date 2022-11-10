Read full article on original website
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely
The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.
Walking Audit Planned for North Reserve Street Pedestrian Safety
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Reserve Street Public Working Group and other organizations have planned a ‘Walking Audit’ of North Reserve Street in the vicinity of the newly opened Chic-Fil-A on November 22. KGVO News spoke to Kevin Davis, organizer of the Reserve Street Public Working Group...
This Giant Montana Gingerbread House Is Made Of Recycled Material
"Reduce, reuse, recycle" was the mantra they taught kids like me in elementary school. It was a chant they made us memorize, it's indelibly burned into my memory. Buy what you need, repurpose it if possible, recycle it when you can. I remember Saturday mornings when my Dad would load up the garbage and recycle bins with last-minute aluminum foil balls and cans, my brother & I would take them to the curb. Reduce, reuse, recycle.
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Holiday Craft Fair Season! Awesome One in Lolo This Saturday
Time for me to throw out that ceremonial first holiday craft fair pitch!. Now, if your non-profit organization has an event like this coming up soon, it doesn't mean we won't help promote yours for free, too. They're fun to talk about, and if it gets you a little extra foot traffic, then that's a win! It's just that my buddies at Lolo Community Center got to me first. And it's as cool of a place to start as any.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage
As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
Missoula’s El Cazador planning restaurant renovation, adding outdoor patio
Maria and Alfredo Hernandez, founders and owners of El Cazador, are planning a $375,000 renovation of their new South Avenue restaurant.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
