Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment building

Multiple City of Erie Fire Department engines responded to an apartment building for a kitchen fire Wednesday night.

The Erie City Fire Inspector, Don Sauer, told us the fire started in the kitchen of a seventh floor apartment on the 100 block of East 11th Street.

The seventh floor and above were affected by the smoke and evacuated. Some residents suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

The cause is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.