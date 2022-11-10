ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Erie apartment building

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM3Q7_0j6UBpwR00

Multiple City of Erie Fire Department engines responded to an apartment building for a kitchen fire Wednesday night.

The Erie City Fire Inspector, Don Sauer, told us the fire started in the kitchen of a seventh floor apartment on the 100 block of East 11th Street.

Crews respond to apartment fire on East 11th Street

The seventh floor and above were affected by the smoke and evacuated. Some residents suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield

Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Crews Respond To Frewsburg Forest Fire

CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A brush fire spread to a wooded area in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Fire Dispatch reports several fire departments responded to the area of Bragg and Elderkin Roads to fight a forest fire. The call first came in around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township on November 5. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Townships Prepare for Snowfall

With snow in the forecast for the next few days, Erie businesses and municipalities are prepared for the start of the winter season. Harborcreek townships have their snowplows loaded with salt and sand and have been prepped to go for weeks, leading into the first snowfall of the season. Township...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville demolishing 5 downtown buildings

A Greenville eyesore that once led to its Main street being shut down is now being demolished. According to the borough manager it's taken over 7 months for Greenville officials to acquire the needed grants to fund the demolition. They also got enough grants to pay the demolition of three...
GREENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Presque Isle Fall Beach Walk underway

State and federal agencies are getting a closer look at what nature is doing to Presque Isle State Park. The annual Fall Beach Walk is taking place Monday, Nov. 14. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are taking part. They are especially focused on sand […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Night Forecast

Quiet. but cold night tonight. Next weather system will spread some light rain or wet snow later Tuesday, but not much in the way of accumulation. Some lake effect snow develops Wednesday night into Thursday. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 11:30 PM Monday. Precip: MONDAY: Trace /...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
TIONESTA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding

SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
SUGAR GROVE, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods holiday lights display returns in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods soon will become a winter wonderland. Winter Wonderland is a lights display along the boardwalk at Asbury Woods. From 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Dec. 1 through 31, the community can walk the boardwalk (near the Nature Center) to take in the holiday lights display throughout the woods and wetlands. The […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 6:00 PM

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 6:00 PM Sunday. Meteorologist Phil Pandolfo with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says lake effect snow has started to fall off Lake Erie, with accumulation in areas inland from the lake. According to Pandolfo, the snowfall is not concentrated in one particular area, but is more scattered in nature...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker

Local families are showing their children what it takes to be a construction worker and getting an inside look at a downtown development project. Dozens of families and their children are learning what it takes to work in construction. Kids were drilling power tools, got the chance to ride in a mini excavator, and learned […]
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy