Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline (Dimmick) (Galloway) Cook. He was a 1960 graduate of Cromwell High School and spent more than 35 years working with R.R. Donnelly and Sons as a press operator. After retirement, he fixed and refurbished lawn tractors from his home shop; he truly enjoyed his retirement gig and often discounted or traded for his work to help those in need.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO