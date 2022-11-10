Read full article on original website
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. Born Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline (Dimmick) (Galloway) Cook. He was a 1960 graduate of Cromwell High School and spent more than 35 years working with R.R. Donnelly and Sons as a press operator. After retirement, he fixed and refurbished lawn tractors from his home shop; he truly enjoyed his retirement gig and often discounted or traded for his work to help those in need.
Meetings About Future US 30 Friday In Warsaw, Columbia City
WARSAW – A chance to voice thoughts on the proposed reconstruction of US 30 arrives Friday, Nov. 18. Indiana Department of Tranportionation will host meetings in Warsaw and Columbia City Friday. The Warsaw meeting starts at 11 a.m. at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E.l Main St. The other...
Special Olympic Bowlers Shine At Area Tournament
WARSAW — Bowlers from Special Olympics Kosciusko County competed in the Area 5 tournament held in Logansport at Myers Sports Bowl Nov. 5-6. The tournament featured teams from Area 5 in Indiana Special Olympics. Results of local bowlers are as follows:. First place — Elizabeth Wabol. Second place...
Burton L. Showalter
Burton L. Showalter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maples, Waterford Crossing Health Campus, Goshen. He was born Jan. 23, 1944. On June 4, 1967, he married Sherry M. Ganger; she preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, Craig (Regina) Showalter, Goshen; two daughters, Tracy Showalter...
Michelle Rae Spaulding — PENDING
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, died on Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse,
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, East CR 500N, west of EMS T7 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: James L. Boggs, 53, South CR 900W, Mentone. Boggs was traveling west on East CR 500N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
John W. Clugston
John W. Clugston, 73, Cromwell, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug.17, 1949. On April 13, 1991, he married Althea Reier; she survives in Cromwell. He is also survived by two sons, Shane Clugston and Brendan Clugston; two stepchildren, Heather Schuller, Warsaw and...
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
Barbara Ruth Wasio
Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.
Patricia A. Kuhn — PENDING
Patricia Kuhn, 77, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of North Webster.
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
Syracuse Public Library — Plushie Sleep Over Ends Next Week
SYRACUSE — A busy week finishes up with plushies coming to the Syracuse Public Library Friday, Nov. 18. Children bring their stuffed friend to the library on Friday, watch their plushie on Instagram or Facebook and return them home Saturday. Storytime meets on Wednesday morning for crafts, songs and...
Ruth Ann Kirk
Ruth A. Kirk, 81, rural Columbia City, died at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 6, 1941. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Thomas Edward Kirk; he survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Brenda K. (Daniel) Joseph, Anderson; two...
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
North Webster Community Public Library — Hanford To Teach Women’s Self-Defense Class
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Steve Hanford from Lion’s Karate will be teaching a free women’s self-defense class from...
Shrine Turkey Shoot Raises Over $10k For Shrine Hospitals
WARSAW — Over 1,000 shooters participated in Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event, and over $10,000 was raised for Shrine hospitals. Donors to the Kosciusko Shriner’s Turkey Shoot included: Akron Concrete Products, Alderfer Bergen Co., American Legion Post #49, American Table, Arby’s-Detroit Street, Applebee’s, Auto Zone, Back Forty Sporting Clays, Philip Barkey, Belle Tire, Dixie Breading, Bentleg Antiques, Bowers Jewelry, Jim Brennan and Family, Crossroads Bank, Culver’s, Derry Electric, Detroit Street Pizza Hut, Don Ervin, Roy Estep and Family, Five Star/Jay Soloway and Family, Austin Fryback,, Grossnickle Eye Center, Allan Groves, Hacienda, Harry’s Tap and Grill, Bill Hartman and Hartman and Sons, Hog’s R Wild, Instrumental Machine & Development, JB Furniture, Jeff Kinsey, Jim Jarrett, King’s Keg, Ladies of the Shrine, Leesburg Liquor, Maple Leaf Farms, McAlister’s, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Gene Meade, Metzger Auction, Mid-West Spring & Stamping, Monteith Tire, NAPA Goshen, NAPA Milford, Oak and Alley, Patona Bay, Penguin Point, Ranger Material, Rex’s Rendezvous, Reinholt’s Furniture, Rise & Roll, Rita Price, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #49, Service Liquors East, Sleepy Owl, Don and Bernice Smith, Stacy Sylvester, John Snyder, Stacey’s Restaurant, Stacy Sylvester, Starbucks, Stoner Car Care, TL Jackson Construction, TSC Warsaw, Texas Roadhouse, The Bowling Alley, Tire Barn, Two Bear Arms, Fred Vining and Family, Ben Walbeser, Walmart, Wings, Etc., W.R. Hall Insurance Agency and You the Fan.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, rural Mentone, died surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peggy was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s death, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns; he survives.
Mayor Thallemer Receives Distinguished Service Award From Aim
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer recently received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities. Thallemer was presented the award Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit. Thallemer, a practicing optometrist, is currently serving his third term...
Goshen College Alum Showcase Talent In Art Exhibit
GOSHEN — Seven Goshen College alumni will be showcasing their art in the upcoming exhibit entitled “From Goshen College to Goshen: Local Alumni,” located in the college’s Hershberger Art Gallery, inside the Music Center. There will be a free opening reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov....
