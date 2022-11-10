ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football improves to 8-3 over shutout win to Northeastern State

Tahlequah, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK womens basketball rally past SW Minnesota

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool tallied a game-high 17 points and Nebraska Kearney used a big second half to beat Southwest Minnesota State, 67-57, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a MIAA/NSIC “Crossover” Tournament with Northwest Missouri State downing...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball falls to Ichabods in MIAA Championship

Saint Jospeh, MO. (KSNB) - Sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-18, 19-25, -22, -20) in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Mo. Sitting...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

#12 UNK volleyball face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA

KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II’s eight regions -- was announced tonight. The complete bracket is available HERE.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
MARSHALL, MN
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage

HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
HASTINGS, NE
fox5ny.com

Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants

NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy