KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its first graduation
KEARNEY, Neb. — After more than a year of hard work, David Noe reached a milestone on Wednesday. But his accomplishment wasn’t just a personal breakthrough, it was a landmark achievement in the region. The Buffalo County resident became the first person to graduate from the Central Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
UNK football improves to 8-3 over shutout win to Northeastern State
Tahlequah, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
KSNB Local4
UNK womens basketball rally past SW Minnesota
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool tallied a game-high 17 points and Nebraska Kearney used a big second half to beat Southwest Minnesota State, 67-57, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a MIAA/NSIC “Crossover” Tournament with Northwest Missouri State downing...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball falls to Ichabods in MIAA Championship
Saint Jospeh, MO. (KSNB) - Sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-18, 19-25, -22, -20) in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Mo. Sitting...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
KSNB Local4
#12 UNK volleyball face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA
KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II’s eight regions -- was announced tonight. The complete bracket is available HERE.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
