This Grocery Store In Buffalo Will Have 2019 Food Prices For Thanksgiving
As food prices continue to rise, one grocery store chain in Buffalo is rewinding its prices to pre-pandemic and pre-inflation levels. Turkey prices may pose a threat to many Western New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise.
16 Best Bars in Buffalo and WNY for the Night Before Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe that we're just 10 days from Thanksgiving. Halloween is long gone and there is holiday stuff decorated at so many retailers already. Christmas music in the air and holiday foods at every display at grocery stores. We're almost to the official start of the holiday season.
Relax and Unwind this Winter at This Salt Cave Destination Hiding in Hamburg
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The holidays are officially upon us here in Western New York. Cue the added stress and hectic hustle and bustle that often comes with the end of the year. If...
Enter to Win a Date Night Overnight Stay & Dinner for Two from Sheraton Niagara Falls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Sheraton Niagara Falls to give away a Date Night Overnight Stay and Dinner for Two ($599 value)!. The winner for this giveaway will...
News 2 You: A look back at what was happening the third week of November
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years ago this week was when BP agreed to pay a record $4.5 billion fine in connection with a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico after one of its oil rigs exploded, killing 11 workers, and sparking what was arguably the biggest environmental disaster in U.S. history.
Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York
It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
Gov. Hochul announces 11 new transformational projects in City of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday, along with a number of other elected leaders at the local and state level, to announce 11 new transformational projects in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Read more here:
Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!
FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar
Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County
Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court
A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Head to the Roycroft Campus This Season for Their Holiday Craft Show, Handmade Gifts, & Getaway Packages
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. It’s officially that time of year where snow flurries are just around the corner and the chaos of the holidays commence. To help you get a head start on your holiday festivities is the Roycroft Campus.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
FeedMore WNY Foundation's holiday wreath & centerpiece sale returns to benefit hungry community members
Community members can decorate for the holiday season while supporting their neighbors in need by participating in the FeedMore WNY Foundation’s holiday wreath and centerpiece sale in partnership with Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery. A portion of all sales will benefit the FeedMore WNY Foundation in order to...
