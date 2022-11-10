ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Guard Tre Mann Leaves vs. Knicks, Won't Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to close out their contest against the New York Knicks without Tre Mann. The reserve guard was injured in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden and won’t return. Mann played just three minutes before exiting with a back injury, recording three points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NESN

Relive Charlie McAvoy Score Game-Winning Goal In Season Debut

Charlie McAvoy made an instant impact in his season debut. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. McAvoy scored the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames with a wrister from the blue line, helping the Bruins earn a 3-1 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Pregame Gaffe Forces Bruins To Switch Jerseys Prior To Puck Drop

The Boston Bruins were set to wear their sweet “Reverse Retro” uniforms for the second time Sunday, but the Vancouver Canucks didn’t make that possible. As the two teams took the ice for warm ups at TD Garden, fans and media members couldn’t help but notice a clash, or lack, of color. Boston broke out the “Pooh Bear” uniforms, while Vancouver wore their traditional away whites.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Survives Track Meet Vs. Scrappy Thunder

It was far from easy, but the Boston Celtics brought their winning streak to seven games after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122, at TD Garden on Monday night. The Celtics move to 11-3 on the year, while the Thunder dropped to 6-8. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: How Much Celtics Offered Grant Williams In Extension Talks

Grant Williams has turned into a key player for the Celtics, but it appears Boston may have capped how much they are willing to pay the forward. The C’s were unable to reach an extension with Williams, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, and the forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams expressed “disappointment” to not reach a contract extension, but he is not letting it distract him as the Celtics hope to make a return run to the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres

Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Celtic Reveals Message To Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are off to a strong start to their 2022-23 campaign, winners of nine of their first 13 games, due in large part to the dominant contributions from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. During an episode of “The Woj Pod,” hosted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Celtics guard...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Slam Dunk Champion Has Jersey Goof During Celtics-Pistons

A small embarrassing moment took place during the Celtics-Pistons game Saturday. Detroit took a 57-55 lead over Boston at halftime at Little Caesars Arena. Jayson Tatum and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 15 points in the first half, but the spotlight was briefly on Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. Detroit wore its...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Sabres Effort In Win

The Boston Bruins won their third consecutive game, defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, off a come-from-behind effort in the final two periods at KeyBank Center on Saturday. The Bruins improved to 13-2-0 on their season, while the Sabres dropped to 7-8-0, losing their fifth straight contest. full box score here.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Commanders Could Activate Carson Wentz from Injured Reserve this Week

Carson Wentz could come off injured reserve for the Washington Commanders this week, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. Monday night’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fourth that Wentz has missed due to a finger injury, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Ron Rivera has not stated his plans for Week 11 and will likely wait until after the Commanders play the Eagles. If Taylor Heinicke, who took over the starting quarterback role from Wentz, were to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, that would take him to 3-1 as a starter, and an argument could be made for him to keep the starting job. That being said, Wentz is expected to start as soon as he is deemed healthy enough.
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Canucks Continue Struggles Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks are not having a good season thus far. The Boston Bruins welcomed the Canucks to TD Garden on Sunday night in a 2011 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Vancouver is 1-2-0 in its last three games after starting off the season 0-5-2. The Canucks have struggled on the powerplay in their losing efforts.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Scores Fifth Goal Of Season, Bruins Beat Canucks

Brad Marchand got on the board once again Sunday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to complete the sweep of their back-to-back weekend slate of games. Marchand got in on the action when he scored the fourth tally of the game for Boston, a perfect snipe over the shoulder of Thatcher Demko for his fifth goal of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

