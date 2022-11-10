ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather watches clear across most of Lowcountry Friday

By Chase Laudenslager, Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Most of the Lowcountry has been cleared of severe weather watches prompted by Tropical Depression Nicole Friday morning.

News 2 is monitoring the latest weather alerts and will update this story in real-time.

UPDATE 7:05 A.M.

Berkeley and Charleston counties are cleared from the tornado watch. The watch remains in effect for Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.

UPDATE 5:50 A.M.

Dorchester County is clear from the tornado watch.

UPDATE 4:59 A.M.

Colleton County has been cleared from a tornado watch. Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Williamsburg, and Georgetown counties remain under a tornado watch until 7 A.M.

UPDATE 12:42 A.M.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Berkeley and Charleston Counties at 12:42 a.m. it is expected to expire at 7:00 a.m.

UPDATE 12:22 A.M.

A tornado warning was issued for portions of Charleston County at 12:22 a.m. Storm Team 2 Live Viper indicated weak rotation near Kiawah Island. The warning was expired shortly before 12:45 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:00 P.M.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Nicole from a Tropical Storm to a Tropical Depression. Heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds are still expected as it moves through the southeast.

UPDATE: 6:30 P.M.

The National Weather Service extended the tornado watch for portions of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties until 1:00 a.m.

UPDATE: 5:17 P.M.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Colleton and Dorchester Counties shortly after 5:15 p.m. as bands of rain indicated rotation on the radar.

The warning was allowed to expire at 5:45 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties shortly before 5:25 p.m. It is set to expire at 7:00 p.m.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

