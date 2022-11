GIBSON CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 38-23 to Monticello on Monday in its first game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. Emily Robidoux had 10 points for PBL (0-1) while Trixie Johnson had six points, Leah Eyre and Aubrey Busboom had three points and Aubree Gooden had one point.

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO