Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 16 Agenda
November 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 16th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Nov. 14 Agenda
November 14, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in Council Room at Center City Hall. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guests and Visitors. II. Approval of Minutes. A. Regular meeting...
Marshall leaders approve next steps in down redevelopment
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall’s ongoing downtown redevelopment project is moving onto its next phases this week, with City Council unanimously approving to move forward with the design and engineering for the last two phases of the plan. City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the item to councilmembers...
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 6 Calls for Week of Nov. 6-12
November 14, 2022 - The week of November 6th through 12th was a busy one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 6 total outings. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The calls began Sunday night with a person in need of medical attention in the lobby of...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
2 Shreveport Adult Stores Allowed to Reopen After Forced Shutdown
The two Cindie's locations in Shreveport are now back open after a temporary restraining order issued by Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte on November 2nd that forced both Cindies locations to close, along with the grand opening of the new Hustler Hollywood retail store in west Shreveport. The restraining order...
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
Crews battle structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD were working a structure fire in Cross Park off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79 on Sunday evening around 6 p.m. A helicopter responded to the fire and initial reports indicated one possible burn victim, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Friday, the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the...
Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew
A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
