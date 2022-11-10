North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The vacancy rate in state government positions has continued to climb this year as leaders of public safety agencies urged state lawmakers on Thursday to approve a variety of steps to try to attract more people to the hardest-to-fill positions.

About 22.5 percent of positions in state government were vacant in August, which was up from 21.3 percent in April, according to the most recent data provided to CBS 17 by the NC Office of State Human Resources.

Within public safety agencies, officials said Thursday the issue is even more pronounced.

Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).

“Getting folks to work in those facilities is paramount for us. It’s vital for this state. It’s vital for the security and welfare for this state and we’re struggling with that,” Sec. Buffaloe said. “Even when I’m shopping at our local supermarket, I’m advertising and trying to recruit employees.”

Two key issues he focused on included pay and the national climate surrounding law enforcement.

Buffaloe noted the state is even having trouble competing with local government agencies.

“Why would I leave the Durham County Sheriff’s Office to come to work for State Capitol Police for $10-$15,000 less?” he asked.

Billy Lassiter, deputy secretary for juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, said he worked on the floor this week at a facility in New Hanover County because staffing is so low. He added that facilities are double-bunking, and that the situation is leading to liability concerns that the state may not meet federal standards.

“I’m having trouble sleeping at night, I can tell you that,” Lassiter said.

He said at a facility in Cabarrus County, he recently had 177 people turn down jobs due to the salaries.

“We’ve got 10 cook positions to feed these people. I’ve got one person that’s cooking 128 meals three times a day for these kids,” he said.

Sec. Buffaloe said DPS has undertaken some steps such as offering retention and recruitment bonuses and adjusted some salaries to better compete with the market.

He said he’d also like to see a step pay plan implemented for juvenile justice and State Capitol Police, bring more salaries in line with the labor market and be able to boost pay in regions of the state with a higher cost of living.

The hiring issue has been a significant challenge in adult prisons as well. The state is in the process of making adult corrections its own Cabinet-level agency, moving it out from the Department of Public Safety.

Todd Ishee, who Gov. Roy Cooper (D) chose to be secretary of that agency when it becomes official in January, said the vacancy rate for correctional officers is 40 percent.

He said the state has had more success recently with retaining employees with the implementation of a step pay plan, safety initiatives, as well as other steps.

Though state lawmakers approved additional pay raises earlier this year, Ardis Watkins of the State Employees Association of North Carolina had urged legislators to vote against the plan because the raises didn’t keep up with the rate of inflation.

“Something major has to be done so that taxpayers still have the services they’re expecting,” she said. “Life is on the line if you’re not properly staffed. That is very rare in the private sector. So, you can’t make that comparison in all cases.”

