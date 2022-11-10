ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

1 dead 1 injured in Lincoln County crash

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTMlH_0j6U6Yz600

HARTS, WV (WVNS) – Two teens were involved in a fatal crash in Lincoln County earlier this morning.

Rashad Thompson found guilty of first degree murder after beating child to death

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at approximately 6:30 A.M., Cpl. J.K. Ramey and TFC. C.A. Lewis responded to a single car accident located on WV State Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County.

The investigation of the accident revealed the car crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and into a ditch before overturning.

Both passengers were ejected from the car. The driver, a 17 year old teen, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 15 year old teen was life flighted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

WVDOT Performance Management Division hiring engineers, technicians, analysts and administrative staff

This investigation is active and on-going. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: I-77 reopens following crash involving two semis near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said Interstate 77 traffic near Ripley was affected Friday afternoon following a crash involving two semis. Southbound lanes were shut down and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the two semis crashed into...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County

UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

ATV crash claims life in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. — A Roane County man died in an ATV crash Thursday afternoon. According to state police, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, died after the ATV he was operating ran off farm road into a deep ditch line and overturned on top of him. He was pronounced...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV
WVNS

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WSAZ

I-64 West back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy