1 dead 1 injured in Lincoln County crash

HARTS, WV (WVNS) – Two teens were involved in a fatal crash in Lincoln County earlier this morning.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at approximately 6:30 A.M., Cpl. J.K. Ramey and TFC. C.A. Lewis responded to a single car accident located on WV State Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County.

The investigation of the accident revealed the car crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and into a ditch before overturning.

Both passengers were ejected from the car. The driver, a 17 year old teen, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 15 year old teen was life flighted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

This investigation is active and on-going. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.

