ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Learn How Shoeboxes From Southern Indiana Bring Joy to Needy Kids Around the World

As we get older, Christmas becomes (or at least it should) less about us and the presents we hope to get, and it becomes more about giving and seeing the joy on others' faces, especially kids. This time of the year it's important to remember how incredibly blessed we are in this country, and we can't forget how many people aren't as fortunate. Those people deserve some joy this holiday season too, don't they? You can deliver that joy with a simple shoebox and the help of Operation Christmas Child.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

14 Really Awesome Animal Encounter Photos Caught on a Kentucky Trail Cam

A Kentucky trail camera captured some pretty wild and strange animal encounters and we have all the photos. You have to see these pictures they are unbelievable. Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be

The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

What Stores are Open on Christmas Day in Indiana?

Need to know what stores will be open on Christmas? Options are extremely limited as most locations are closed down for the entire day so families can have that time together. It's best to take care of the bulk of your shopping needs on Christmas Eve or prior. But if you are needing gasoline, or needing to grab your last-minute stocking stuffers, Motrin for a fever, or if you require some caffeine, here is a list of all the national chain stores that will be open on Christmas Day!
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing

A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky Amongst Top 5 Most Overweight & Obese in America

Is Kentucky the unhealthiest state in the country? The personal-finance website WalletHub ranked all states based on the highest percentage of obese people. Kentucky is tipping the scales when it comes to overweight children in the state. Here are the findings. We have a lot of work to do to...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Things People in KY, IN and IL Said They Would Never Do But Ended Up Doing Them

We've all done it. We've said we will never, never, ever, ever do something and then we've done it. Me and my morning show partner both said we would never text on our phones. Why? Becasue, when texting first became a thing it was a pain in the butt. It was much easier to make a call and just talk to the person. You have to push the corresponding number for the letter you needed until it showed up. It was crazy.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy