ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Target Has a Big Plan to Change its Stores (You'll Like it)

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

When Brian Cornell became Target (TGT) - Get Free Report CEO in 2014, he took over a company that had lost its way. The retailer was reeling from its data breach scandal which compromised debit and credit card numbers of millions of customers. It also had lost a bit of the so-called "Tar-Jay" magic.

Target wasn't in real trouble, but it was teetering on the edge of it. Cornell responded by unveiling a massive plan to reenvision the chain's stores. This included adding store-within-a-store partnerships that would grow to include Ulta Beauty along with Starbucks, Disney, and Apple. It also involved building unique owned-and-operated brands including some celebrity partnerships that gave the chain better control over its merchandise.

The biggest change, however, may have been the massive rehab/remodel effort Cornell led at the chain's stores. Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Target decided to design stores to fit where they operated.

That meant that in urban environments stores might have more grab-and-go products in the front, while a store in a tourist-heavy area might be laid out to serve that audience first. Target also added smaller format stores designed to be opened in cities and near college campuses.

Basically. Cornell added flexibility to the chain's model. He gave the company the opportunity to best serve its audience in each market. Now, the CEO will lead the charge into a new type of store that will help the retailer meet the changing needs of its customer base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gCTC_0j6U3vz400
Target

Target Has a New Store Format

Cornell has presided over Target during a period of massive change. The pandemic accelerated that and made delivery and curbside pickup more popular. Because of that, it makes sense that the chain's new large-format design embraces serving those demands.

The new stores are bigger than the chain's current large-format stores. They're 150,00 sqaure feet -- 20,000 square feet larger than the chain's average. Target will still open stores of all sizes based on the needs of the market, but the chain expects to focus on this new larger format "in the next few years," according to a press release.

Target also will bring its reimagined store design -- which features a more open layout and localized elements to inspire and serve its guests -- to future remodels as well as new stores across its chain, according to the retailer.

“Target’s stores are at the heart of how we deliver for our guests, whether they browse the aisles, shop online or stop by for same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up,” COO John Mulligan said. "...With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.”

Target's New Stores Serve the Omnichannel Customer

The larger stores will mean more merchandise, but that's not the chief reason for the bigger footprint. Target expects to use much of the space to support its same-day fulfillment services and deliver on its stores-as-hubs strategy for digital fulfillment.

Target has already debuted the first version of the new store design outside of Houston.

"The new store layout delivers a backroom fulfillment space that’s five times larger than previous stores of similar size. This additional space will help support the ongoing growth Target has experienced, with its stores fulfilling more than 95% of the retailer’s digital orders and same-day services accounting for more than 10% of its overall sales," the company shared in a press release.

Beginning with the new year, more than half of Target’s approximately 200 full store remodels and almost all the retailer’s approximately 30 new stores will include elements of the new design. In 2024, all remodels and and any new stores will feature the majority of the reimagined store design elements.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PYMNTS

Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services

Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy