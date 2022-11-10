ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Interest rates, inflation trend during slow season in October Housing Report

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYFAN_0j6U1X4A00
Interesting rates increasing alongside inflation are emphaizing the already slow fall season in residential real estate, according to the October 2022 Market Trends Housing Report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

Interest rates increasing alongside inflation are emphasizing the already slow fall season in home sales, according to the October 2022 Market Trends Housing Report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

In one month, new listings of single-family homes for the metro-Denver area decreased more than 25% and lowered 20% statewide. The market maintained a healthy quantity of active listings with almost record-high pricing in the last year. However, buyers are changing their perspective and being cautious in their parameters for contracts and closings, the report said.

Still, single-family home active listings are up by 66% in the Denver area from last year, and up 56% in Colorado overall. Townhome and condo active listings are up by about 32% in Denver and statewide compared to October 2021. Average days on the market are 32 days in Denver and 42 days statewide. Average prices for townhomes and condos are about $415,000 in Denver and $424,900 statewide. Single-family homes are $595,792 in Denver, where as statewide single-family homes are $550,000.

“Stuck. That’s how realtors describe this market. Sellers are stuck in the prices of the past and buyers are stuck with the fear of what the future may hold,” Boulder-area realtor Kelly Moye said in a press release. “Sellers are learning to price to 2021 numbers and buyers are learning to leverage motivated sellers by requesting concessions to buy down their interest rate. Both seem to be working to keep the market rolling in what typically would be a slow time of year.”

Interest rates and inflation continue to be at the forefront of the minds of realtors and the buyers and sellers they represent, according to Steamboat Springs realtor Marci Valicenti.

“Buyers are weighing four key economic concepts—scarcity, supply and demand, costs and benefits, and incentives in their decision making. The rise in interest rates has eliminated some would-be buyers who may now feel caught in a rental trap where they realize no financial nor non-financial benefits,” Valicenti said in a press release. “Current interest rates are at 30-year historical averages — however, rapid interest increases, along with inflation are unsettling to many."

Valicenti said sellers that want to successfully sell in existing market conditions will likely find themselves pricing more according to condition and location to sell, as buyers are perceiving value before they will buy.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Society of Industrial and Office Realtors taps Todd Whitty as Colorado chapter president

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. INDUSTRIAL The Colorado Chapter President of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors elected Todd Witty, a senior vice president at CBRE, a commercial real estate company, as the chapter president for 2023, according to a press release. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Shuttle service launches rides from Pueblo to airports in Denver, Colorado Springs

Pueblo residents now have increased access to shuttle services to and from the Colorado Springs and Denver airports. On Monday, Groome Transportation, a shuttle service connecting regional cities to major hub airports, launched 11 new daily round trips from Pueblo to the two airports, according to Groome Southern Colorado Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder. The company has 20 original round trips between the Colorado Springs area and Denver, and 11 of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

State Sen. Chris Hansen enters Denver mayor's race

Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen is joining the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Denver in 2023. Hansen, D-Denver, filed paperwork Monday morning to enter the mayor's race. He follows around a dozen other candidates into the race, including state Rep. Leslie Herod, director of Emerge Colorado Lisa Calderón, longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Where are the kids? Colorado school enrollment trends shed light on closure discussions

As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?. To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data and U.S. census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts for private schools, aren’t available.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council considers revitalization proposal near 27th and Larimer

Denver city leaders have cleared the way for the next step of a proposal that would generate new incremental tax revenue in an area at 27th and Larimer. The proposal is a partnership between the City and County of Denver and The Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA). The new money, which will come from a combination of increased sales and property taxes, will help fund a redevelopment of the area spearheaded by Edens, a national real estate company headquartered in Washington D.C. In May, Edens made headlines by purchasing 120,000 square feet of retail space in Denver's River North district.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?

The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: It's a waiting game in Colorado's CD3, with Boebert leading Frisch by a razor-thin margin

The surprisingly close race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District remains in a holding pattern on Monday, with U.S. Rep. Laurent Boebert, the Republican incumbent, still leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by a razor-thin margin. Frisch had led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of the latest ballot update at 4:39 p.m. on Monday,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

State auditor finds nine state departments illegally withholding cash reserves

The Colorado State Auditor reported today nine state departments have exceeded the amount of cash revenue from fees that they're allowed to retain. These funds, part of the departments' "uncommitted reserves," total $16.4 million across 18 separate cash funds. The auditor's report was presented Monday morning to the joint Legislative Audit Committee as part of the auditor's annual performance audit on Cash Funds Uncommitted Reserves for the fiscal year ending...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

After disaster in Colorado mountains, getting back on the trail was only the start of recovery

The sun was setting over the mountains in Colorado Springs when Nick Noland strapped into a pair of blades where his feet used to be. The local man was a runner before his highly publicized disaster three years ago on a 14,000-foot peak. Thanks to these sturdy, bouncy prosthetics, he’s a runner again. “When my accident happened in 2019, one of the first things I thought of was whether or...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: New thinking for shrinking schools

What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

GABEL | Investing in tomorrow's ag veterinarians

One of the veterinarians we use periodically has been practicing for 55 years. He’s a gem, a wealth of information, and has enthusiastically complimented every meal I’ve ever fed him. He works hours that agree with a man who has scribbled DVM behind his name since the Lyndon B. Johnson administration. There is no replacing him, either figuratively or literally.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals

A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported by our news affiliate Colorado Politics, the U.S. District Court in Denver earlier this month shot down an attempt by a felon to invoke a recent, landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision to get himself off the hook...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Unseasonably chilly high near 36 Monday

Denver residents can expect a high near 36 Monday in the start of a frigid, potentially snowy week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A slight chance of snow overnight between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., could accompany Monday's unseasonably cold temperatures. The normal maximum high for Nov. 14 is roughly 54, according to NWS climate data. Another system could bring "a shot of light snow" to the higher terrain as well overnight.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy