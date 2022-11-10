Golden Knights faceoff: Can Knights extend win streak to nine in finale of five-game road trip?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo for the second time since being traded to the Golden Knights a year ago. His return coincides with the visiting team looking to extend its winning streak to nine.

Thursday night’s game also marks the end of a five-game trip for the Knights.

Eichel, a center, was shipped by the Sabres to Las Vegas for right wing Alex Tuch, center Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round draft pick and a conditional second-round pick in 2023.

Eichel, who is five points shy of 400 career points, leads the Knights in scoring with six goals and nine assists.

Tuch, a key part of the trade, has seven goals and four assists for Buffalo. Krebs has two assists in 11 games.

Just a reminder: The game is only available on television through a subscription to ESPN Plus/Hulu.

Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres

Faceoff: 3:30 p.m., KeyBank Center, Buffalo

3:30 p.m., KeyBank Center, Buffalo TV/Radio: ESPN Plus/Hulu/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

ESPN Plus/Hulu/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Knights 12-2; Sabres 7-6

: Knights 12-2; Sabres 7-6 Notes: Buffalo has lost three straight … Alex Tuch, the former Knight, is playing right wing on the second line, with center Dylan Cozens and left wing JJ Peterka. The other piece of the trade that allowed the Knights to get Jack Eichel, Peyton Krebs, is centering the fourth line with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons as his wings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.