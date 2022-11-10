ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Eastern Hockey League – Showcase Series Continues This Weekend; Total Of 44 Games In Haverhill, Lawrence (MA)

By Anthony DiPaolo
hnibnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Champions Classic: Michigan State basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats: TV, radio game info

No. 25 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN. Game Notes: Michigan State basketball takes on Kentucky in the 2022 Champions Classic in a pair of two-ranked vs. ranked games that take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday night. No. 5 Kansas takes on No. 8 Duke in the second game of the doubleheader. Michigan State is 4-7 in the event, with a 1-2 record vs. Kentucky. Last season, Michigan State lost to Kansas, 87-74 at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy