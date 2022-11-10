It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO