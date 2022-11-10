Read full article on original website
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. and Bills GM Brandon Beane have had direct talks
Odell Beckham Jr. probably feels like the belle of the ball as multiple teams are reportedly courting him as he prepares to take the field for the first time since Super Bowl LVI. Beckham Jr. was expected to be cleared this week and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo...
Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster
The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
KC Chiefs: It’s time to see what Ronald Jones brings to the table
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones this past offseason, it was almost a unanimously approved signing by the fanbase. A seasoned veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience that ideally provided depth to a questionable running back room. Then, the team drafted explosive rookie Isiah Pacheco at the...
bucknellian.net
Return of the New York Jets
Halfway through the NFL regular season, an unlikely contender has entered the scene. Sunday night the New York Jets upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills with a score of 20-17. The game started off a little weary for New York. By halftime, the score was 14-10, and the Bills appeared...
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
Let's jump into this week's mailbag.
Jets game-by-game predictions for second half: Is Robert Saleh’s team ready for a playoff run?
The Jets were a fun story during their first half of the season. They have a young, talented roster that has thrived in close, crazy games. They were supposed to be a team on the rise this year. But suddenly the expectations have changed. That’s what happens when you win...
Jets insider Greg Buttle grades the team’s performance
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle grades Gang Green on their first half of the NFL season. As the team’s former linebacker, he’s a tough grader! Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Action News Jax
Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants
It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
