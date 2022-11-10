ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision

NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bucknellian.net

Return of the New York Jets

Halfway through the NFL regular season, an unlikely contender has entered the scene. Sunday night the New York Jets upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills with a score of 20-17. The game started off a little weary for New York. By halftime, the score was 14-10, and the Bills appeared...
NEW YORK STATE
ChargerReport

Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss

SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Action News Jax

Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants

It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

