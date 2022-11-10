ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A benchwarmer's view of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football running up the score | Toppmeyer

Run it up, Josh Heupel. Hang 70 points on the board, if time permits. Keep letting Joe Milton fire it deep during mop-up duty, and allow Tennessee's backup offensive linemen to celebrate in the end zone. In the aftermath of the No. 5 Vols' 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday, a familiar debate emerged: Is scoring an unnecessary touchdown when a kneel-down would run out the clock a sign of poor sportsmanship? ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead takes another step toward debut

It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. RELATED: Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy That said, an update from first-year ...
DURHAM, NC
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Champions Classic: Michigan State basketball vs. Kentucky Wildcats: TV, radio game info

No. 25 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN. Game Notes: Michigan State basketball takes on Kentucky in the 2022 Champions Classic in a pair of two-ranked vs. ranked games that take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday night. No. 5 Kansas takes on No. 8 Duke in the second game of the doubleheader. Michigan State is 4-7 in the event, with a 1-2 record vs. Kentucky. Last season, Michigan State lost to Kansas, 87-74 at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI

