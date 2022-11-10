Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Behind the scenes with Basiaga at Hobart
Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) is a club at Hobart High School whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. Recently, HOSA organized a Trunk-or-Treat event and placed second in the competition. Trunk-or-Treat is...
nwi.life
MCHS hosts Military Drill Competition, earns awards
The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) hosted a military drill competition on November 12th. The Wolves competed against the traditional powerhouse schools of Portage, Indianapolis Ben Davis, and Romeoville, IL. They earned a 2nd place trophy in the Armed Regulation category, and finished third in Unarmed Regulation, Unarmed Exhibition, and Armed Exhibition. The University of Notre Dame Navy/Marine ROTC provided the judges.
buildingindiana.com
$500,000 Grant for First-Time Playgrounds at Five Schools
Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School – all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
valpotorch.com
College of business remembers, celebrates life of late faculty member
Valparaiso University is mourning the recent passing of Ana Marcella “Marcie” Sariol. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Management, Sariol had been part of the Valpo family since 2019. In her three years, she made a major impact on campus, faculty and staff, the College of Business and students.
nwi.life
VNA Hospice NWI hosts its celebration of veterans event
VNA Hospice NWI held its annual celebration of veterans on Friday, November 11 in Valparaiso. VNA Hospice is a not-for-profit center that provides hospice and palliative care and serves all of Lake, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties and has been a level five with the We Honor Veterans Program since January 2021.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Changing of the seasons at GHS
Griffith High School (GHS) has seen many administration changes in recent years. The most recent change, which happened in 2021, was the addition of Principal Greg Mikulich. Referred to around the building as Mr. Mik, he brought along a new reward method for the honor roll known as “Champions University.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sigma Gamma Rho sororities celebrate 100 years with events across country
Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities are celebrating 100 years of scholarship, sisterhood and service.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe
LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
nwi.life
Chicago to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, May 19, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that multi-Grammy award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $100 to $190, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased onlinebeginning on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
fox32chicago.com
16 injured after semi collides with bus of Saint Ignatius hockey players in Indiana: police
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a bus crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night. Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other...
nwi.life
Strack & Van Til donates $100,000 in gift cards to Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana
On Thursday, November 10 many gathered at Strack & Van Til in Schererville to celebrate the kickoff of an iconic holiday tradition. The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana was out in full force to start this year’s Red Kettle Drive. These Red Kettles are synonymous with the holiday season and are a great way to help people in the community.
buildingindiana.com
Community Healthcare Expanded Care Center
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
nwi.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
nwi.life
Hammond’s 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. has announced the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off the Holiday season will be held on Friday, November 25 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Avenue. New this year, kids’ crafts beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 5:45 P.M. inside City Hall and...
Army veteran gets help decorating new home thanks to non-profit
CHICAGO — People with the non-profit Humble Design have a special surprise for a deserving veteran. Lillie Mae Choyce, 63, served in the U.S. Army and spent four years in Germany. She was homeless and lived at A Safe Haven shelter, but recently found permanent housing. On Veterans Day, Humble Design Chicago helped Lillie turn […]
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Alexa Ryan
Alexa Ryan has been fascinated with the transformative power of fashion and hairstyling since she was young. “I was a huge fan of the fashion industry, so that jump started everything,” said Ryan. “The more time I spent around it, the more I started to see that I liked the hair and makeup that goes into it. I really enjoy seeing how they bring out those ball-model qualities just by simply cutting hair. I always thought that was so cool, so I decided to try it out.”
wevv.com
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
