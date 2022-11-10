ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Albany Herald

Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.
SEATTLE, WA
Albany Herald

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
Albany Herald

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday. Kupp will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine severity and a timeline, per the reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

