The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO