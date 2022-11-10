A herd of deer caused a Lancaster man to crash his car into a fence on Friday. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash into a fence that occurred the night before at about 8:00 PM on South Ridge Road in Mt. Hope Township. 30 year old Christopher Udelhoven of rural Lancaster, was driving his vehicle going east on South Ridge Roadd just west of Pleasant Valley Road when multiple deer came onto the road. He swerved to his left to avoid hitting the deer and left the road on the north side. He was unable to correct the swerving of his vehicle and ended up striking a fence owned by Jerry Klein. This caused disabling damage to his car which was towed from the scene. Udelhoven was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Arrow Towing of Lancaster assisted at the scene.

LANCASTER, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO