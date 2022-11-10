Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
x1071.com
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Crash in Mineral Point
Iowa County authorities received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Highway 23 in Mineral Point on Friday around 8:00 AM. Mineral Point Fire, Mineral Point EMS and an Iowa County Deputy all responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital. Bossert’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Lafayette County Rollover Crash
Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County. 53 year old Angela Miesen of Darlington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Miesen was driving on County Highway F at around 4am Sunday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.
KCRG.com
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KCRG.com
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
x1071.com
Herd of Deer Causes Crash
A herd of deer caused a Lancaster man to crash his car into a fence on Friday. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash into a fence that occurred the night before at about 8:00 PM on South Ridge Road in Mt. Hope Township. 30 year old Christopher Udelhoven of rural Lancaster, was driving his vehicle going east on South Ridge Roadd just west of Pleasant Valley Road when multiple deer came onto the road. He swerved to his left to avoid hitting the deer and left the road on the north side. He was unable to correct the swerving of his vehicle and ended up striking a fence owned by Jerry Klein. This caused disabling damage to his car which was towed from the scene. Udelhoven was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Arrow Towing of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque man found dead
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
cbs2iowa.com
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized. The crash happened on Saturday night at 8:20 pm on the roadside of STH-54 and CTH-TT in...
Comments / 0