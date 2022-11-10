Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Planned the CHEAPEST Trip in Walt Disney World History
We know how hard it can be to actually SAVE money on your Disney World vacation. Say whaaaaat? SAVING money at Disney World? Yeah right. Well, it can be done — you just need to know a few tips and tricks in order to make it happen. Ultimately, though, you are planning a trip to the Most Expen- uh, Magical Place on Earth — so you will have to shell out at least some money on your trip. But just how much money you spend can be totally up to you — so we’re taking a look at the cheap, cheaper, and CHEAPEST ways to visit Disney World!
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneytips.com
The New Disney Experience You’re Going to Wish Was for Adults
There are plenty of experiences at Disney Parks that are aimed at younger Guests. From “it’s a small world” and TriceratopSpin to Alien Swirling Saucers and Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Walt Disney World is filled with magic for young children. No rides at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s...
disneyfoodblog.com
When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World
Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
disneytips.com
Which Attractions Should Be Made Into Disney Parks Movies Next?
With the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and of the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starring Jungle Cruise, there’s been a lot of noise lately about which attractions will be made into Disney Parks movies next (and that’s not even mentioning the unsuccessful ones like The Country Bears and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!).
disneydining.com
The Best Sweet Snacks in Walt Disney World
Many Guests would argue that the best part of any Walt Disney World Resort vacation is indulging in delicious dining options found in hundreds of restaurant locations throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. With so many incredible culinary options to choose from, many Guests enjoy the opportunity to indulge in some over-the-top treats that they would never try at home, especially those that are sweet and packed with flavor.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
