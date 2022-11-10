Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
2 Vehicle Crash in Mineral Point
Iowa County authorities received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Highway 23 in Mineral Point on Friday around 8:00 AM. Mineral Point Fire, Mineral Point EMS and an Iowa County Deputy all responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital. Bossert’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
One Person Injured in Lafayette County Rollover Crash
Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County. 53 year old Angela Miesen of Darlington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Miesen was driving on County Highway F at around 4am Sunday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Herd of Deer Causes Crash
A herd of deer caused a Lancaster man to crash his car into a fence on Friday. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash into a fence that occurred the night before at about 8:00 PM on South Ridge Road in Mt. Hope Township. 30 year old Christopher Udelhoven of rural Lancaster, was driving his vehicle going east on South Ridge Roadd just west of Pleasant Valley Road when multiple deer came onto the road. He swerved to his left to avoid hitting the deer and left the road on the north side. He was unable to correct the swerving of his vehicle and ended up striking a fence owned by Jerry Klein. This caused disabling damage to his car which was towed from the scene. Udelhoven was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Arrow Towing of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
New Details On Platteville Fire Station Released
Details on the new Platteville fire station have been released. A report says members of the Platteville City Council discussed a proposed concept plan at their regular meeting with city staff and architect Laura Eysnogle from Five Bugles Design, the company that created the plan. Council members were presented with several layouts and recommendations, including one option that would add a basement for additional storage and training space. The new fire station is slated to be built at the current location of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which the city bought last year after it was identified as a suitable site for the station. The two-story building would cost the city around $13.45 million, according to updated figures from Five Bugles. Those costs partly would be covered by $7 million in federal funds the city received for the project earlier this year.
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
