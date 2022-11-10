Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing with an abdominal injury.

With Hardman’s status unclear, the Chiefs might have to go with a next-man-up approach at the wide receiver position. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy sounded confident in other players’ ability to step up if Hardman can’t play.

“I know nobody likes the hear the next-man-up, but that’s the attitude and mindset that we take,” Bieniemy said. “Our coaches do an outstanding of preparing everyone to be at their best when the best is needed. We’re coaching our starters to be the starters, but on top of that we’re coaching the next man to be ready to play.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the starters at receiver, with Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore filling in as primary backups.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Toney could see an increased workload because he possesses similar size to the 5-10, 187-pound Hardman. And Toney’s skill-set includes abilities as a punt returner.

Bieniemy, though, wouldn’t commit to Toney — or any other specific player, for that matter — being a potential replacement if Hardman is unavailable in Week 10.

“Let’s just say this: We’re coaching all our guys to go out there and making sure they can be at their best when their best is needed,” Bieniemy said. “Whatever role that he needs to wear, whatever hat that he needs to wear — hell, we need him to go play quarterback — him, Mecole, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), any of them, they’ll go out and do the best they could do.”

Hardman’s status for Sunday’s noon kickoff figures to become more clear Friday, the team’s last day of on-field work before Sunday, when the Chiefs must also release an injury report with game designations.

Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce (neck), tight end Jody Fortson (quad), running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), safety Deon Bush (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) were expected to work Thursday in some capacity. All practiced fully on Wednesday.

The Chiefs later in the afternoon designated Kelce, Fortson, McKinnon, Bush and Nnadi as full participants, but downgraded Sneed to limited in practice.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, whom the Chiefs earlier in the day announced was excused for personal reasons, was observed on the practice field during the portion open to the media.